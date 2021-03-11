LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball swept by Augusta

The Cobras went 10-7 and 6-6 in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas a season ago. Coach Kat Lind is ready for the layoff to end and says the team is hungry to compete in the conference.

"My main goal is for us to come out of the gate strong this season," said Lind. "We won't have non-conference opponents to prepare us for conference play, so I've been focusing on making sure the team is physically and mentally prepared to dive right in this season."

Coker returns a very experienced group of 12 from a season ago, that Lind says the team will rely heavily on.

"The returners will be the ones keeping our formation in check," said Lind. "I'm relying on their field awareness to keep our team working as a unit. "Our lone senior, Payton Baronella-O'Toole is extremely solid in the back of the field and I'm looking forward to seeing her and the entire junior class step up as leaders this season."

Coker also welcomes five new faces to the mix for this season.

"We have an extremely talented freshman class," said Lind. "They all come from high-level club teams and have played high-caliber field hockey, so I know they'll be able to adapt to the college game with ease."