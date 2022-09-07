LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball to host FMU Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion volleyball hosts its annual FMU Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday in the Smith University Center. Admission is free.

The four-team event will feature three matches on Friday beginning at 3 p.m. and two matches on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Francis Marion (3-4) will face Fayetteville State (1-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Young Harris (2-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

First-year outside hitter Katie Kemp leads Francis Marion with 2.45 kills per set, while middle blocker Kalee Peters registers 1.83 kills per set with a .298 hitting percentage and a 0.52 blocks per set. Setter Kaylee Gillespie is handing out 9.14 assists per set and has served a team-high 15 aces, while libero Zoie Larkins is recording a team-best 3.54 digs per set and middle blocker Caroline Lucas a team-best 0.71 blocks per set.

WEDNESDAY

MEN'S SOCCER

FMU 1

Coker 1

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Francis Marion men's soccer team finished Wednesday's match in a 1-1 score with Coker. It was the fourth scoreless tie in the 42-match rivalry between the two neighboring universities.

The Patriots withstood seven Cobra shots during the match's final 23 minutes.

Coker (1-1-3) outshot Francis Marion 19-5, and doubled up the Patriots 10-5 in corner kicks. FMU goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo registered his first shutout as a Patriot by turning away seven Cobra shots. Coker keeper Jasper Rump recorded one save.

Three of the Patriot shot attempts came in the opening 13 minutes. FMU defender Sebastian Garcia registered a shot on frame in the 30th minute, but his header was snagged by Rump.

Garcia had another header attempt at the 80:57 mark following an FMU corner, but the shot sailed outside the post. Scapolo made a pair of late saves, in the 75th and 78th minutes, that helped the Patriots earn the draw.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

FMU 1

Chowan 1

FLORENCE, S.C. – FMU goalkeeper and reigning Conference Carolinas defensive player of the week, Makayla Willets, registered five saves. She had to be on her toes immediately, as the Hawks were awarded a free kick in the second minute, which ultimately found its way into Willets’ gloves.

She also made an incredible save on a penalty kick by Chowan's Regan Jackson. Three of Willets' saves came in the first half, with the other two in the second stanza.

Francis Marion forward Valentina Restrepo led the Patriots with six shots, including the lone netter. The goal came off a through ball in the ninth minute that was played back by Le’Landra Jarvis past the top of the box to Restrepo, who sailed a shot over Peterson’s head to the upper right corner from 23 yards out.

Among the other opportunities for the Patriots, was a one-on-one opportunity in the 68th minute for Jarvis that saw her shot blocked by Peterson. The play was sparked by a Restrepo through ball that found the boot of a loose Jarvis.

FMU had a total of 12 shots and seven on-frame, while Chowan managed 11 shots, with six being on target. The Patriots also registered all four corner kicks awarded in the match.