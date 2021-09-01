LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball to start season with tourney

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will open its 2021 season on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 3-4) as the Patriots compete in the Erskine College Tournament in Due West.

On Friday, Francis Marion will face Mars Hill University at noon and Shorter University at 4 p.m. in Erskine’s Belk Arena. On Saturday, the Patriots will play Georgia College at 8 a.m. and the University of West Georgia at 2 p.m.

Fifth-year FMU coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards returns nine letterwinners, including five starters, from last season’s 5-9 squad that completed a delayed and abbreviated schedule this past spring due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“I have been impressed with our work ethic in preseason as they are really getting after it,” said Baufield-Edwards. “This squad enjoys grinding it out together, and I am excited to see how they finally put all the pieces together this weekend.”