LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball to start season with tourney

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will open its 2021 season on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 3-4) as the Patriots compete in the Erskine College Tournament in Due West.
On Friday, Francis Marion will face Mars Hill University at noon and Shorter University at 4 p.m. in Erskine’s Belk Arena. On Saturday, the Patriots will play Georgia College at 8 a.m. and the University of West Georgia at 2 p.m.
Fifth-year FMU coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards returns nine letterwinners, including five starters, from last season’s 5-9 squad that completed a delayed and abbreviated schedule this past spring due to the covid-19 pandemic.
“I have been impressed with our work ethic in preseason as they are really getting after it,” said Baufield-Edwards. “This squad enjoys grinding it out together, and I am excited to see how they finally put all the pieces together this weekend.”
“I see our strengths this season as being in the areas of setting, serving, and defense. We return our setter from last year (sophomore Kaylee Gillespie) and added a D1 transfer. These two are both growing together in a way that works for the betterment of the team. We will start the year with a one-setter system, but could go with two at times this season. Defensively, we will be better than in past years. We added a freshman libero who will start, and we have seen improvement in our returnees.
“We have a team that loves walking into the gym every day and accepts the grind of pushing to get better and putting themselves in a position to win.”
Patriot women’s soccer opens at Catawba College
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s soccer team and coach Chelsea Parker will open up its season with a road match against Catawba College on Thursday.
Kick-off is set for 4 p.m.
The Patriots’ 2021 schedule lists 17 matches – including seven home contests and 10 away matches. In Francis Marion’s 2020 season, the women went 4-6 in a covid-abbreviated campaign that included two home overtime losses.
“We are really excited about entering Conference Carolinas,” Parker said. “Even though it was a short season last year, we still played some competitive teams. Going into this new conference with a fresh start, is going to be good for us. No matter whom we are matched up against, we hold high standards/expectations for ourselves.
“Catawba is a very good and athletic team and have an intimidating counter attack, so we have implemented our defensive shape this week for how we are going to approach that, as well as our plans for offense. This match is really important to get into the groove of the season and will help prepare us for the road to conference play,” the second-year coach added.
Parker will look for key leadership and contributions from graduate student midfielder/defender Dayle McEwen with career totals of 20 goals, seven assists and a perfect 8-for-8 from the penalty spot. Senior forward Valentina Restrepo, an All-Conference selection in The Peach Belt Conference last year, and senior defender Anna Capra also return. Capra helped hold down the back line and will be a key component for the Patriots in 2021.
“The vibe of this team is really positive this year, some of our players previously played on the same club team or are from the same town. We do have a bigger diversity on this team now with international players, as well. We have players from this area and some from far places, but we still have great chemistry going into this season,” said Parker.
Other returning starters include junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets, senior midfielder Ellie Wray, senior forward Faith Allen, and sophomore midfielder Ainara Eizaguirre.
Parker also brought in a recruiting class of 12 newcomers that includes 10 freshmen, a junior college transfer, and one graduate transfer from an NCAA Division I school – midfielder Breesa Nawahine from Dixie State University.
The Patriots will host Limestone University for their home opener on Sunday at 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field.