LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women fall short against USC Aiken 71-64

The second quarter saw five lead changes and two ties as both squads traded bucket after bucket. USC Aiken went into the locker up 32-28 thanks to a fast break three-pointer by Chesney Gardner. Stanley led the Patriots with 10 points in the first half.

The Pacers came out of the locker room and continued to build on their lead thanks to the 7-0 run. Their lead was later 10 at 46-36, but FMU battled to get within eight, 50-42, before the close of the third quarter.

The Patriots continued their rally to get within three, 50-47, after a basket in the paint by Stanley with 9:09 left. Both squads continued trading shots, but USC Aiken continued to dominate in the paint where they outscored FMU 36-14 for the game. A three-pointer by Taylor Simmons got the Patriots to within 65-59 with two minutes remaining.

The margin dwindled to five in the final 32 seconds, but that was as close as FMU would get.

Francis Marion, the league's best free-throw shooting team, shot 92.3 percent from the stripe, knocking down 12-of-13 shots.

MEN'S SOCCER

Late goal dooms Patriots in PBC showdown