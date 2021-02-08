LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women fall short against USC Aiken 71-64

FLORENCE, S.C. — A 7-0 run coming out of halftime allowed the USC Aiken Pacers to take a 71-64 victory over Francis Marion University on Monday in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action at the Smith University Center.
The Patriots (0-7, 0-6) will host Lander University on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Attendance will again be limited to 250 – only season ticket holders, player/staff family members identified on a pregame pass list, and a specified number of FMU students. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.
Jasmine Stanley, a Myrtle Beach native, led the Patriots with a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds. She connected on 6-of-7 shots from the field and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. She was followed by senior guard Abigail Bullock with a season-high 11 points and four rebounds. Freshman Lauryn Taylor added nine points, five rebounds, and one block.
Chesney Gardner and Delaney Trushel led the Pacers (2-4, 2-3) with 16 points apiece. Gardner hauled down eight rebounds, while freshman 6-3 center Chidinma Okafor recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks and Emily Trushel added nine points and 10 rebounds.
USC Aiken jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Patriots responded a four-minute 9-0 run to gain a 9-4 lead with 5:00 remaining in the first quarter. The Pacers later knotted things up at 11-11, but the first quarter came to a close with FMU leading 14-13.
The second quarter saw five lead changes and two ties as both squads traded bucket after bucket. USC Aiken went into the locker up 32-28 thanks to a fast break three-pointer by Chesney Gardner. Stanley led the Patriots with 10 points in the first half.
The Pacers came out of the locker room and continued to build on their lead thanks to the 7-0 run. Their lead was later 10 at 46-36, but FMU battled to get within eight, 50-42, before the close of the third quarter.
The Patriots continued their rally to get within three, 50-47, after a basket in the paint by Stanley with 9:09 left. Both squads continued trading shots, but USC Aiken continued to dominate in the paint where they outscored FMU 36-14 for the game. A three-pointer by Taylor Simmons got the Patriots to within 65-59 with two minutes remaining.
The margin dwindled to five in the final 32 seconds, but that was as close as FMU would get.
Francis Marion, the league's best free-throw shooting team, shot 92.3 percent from the stripe, knocking down 12-of-13 shots.
MEN'S SOCCER
Late goal dooms Patriots in PBC showdown
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An 85th minute goal by Lander University’s Marco Gueli allowed the Bearcats to escape with a 1-0 win over Francis Marion University on Monday in a showdown of two of the Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer heavyweights.
Francis Marion (0-1-1, 0-1-1) will play its home opener Feb. 15 when the Patriots entertain the University of North Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to kick-off, and family members of FMU team members who pre-purchase tickets. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available.
The Bearcats outshot FMU 11-5 and held a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Felipe de Moraes made his first start in goal for Francis Marion and recorded five saves.
A header by Patriot junior defender John Castro at the 50:54 mark forced the lone save by Lander goalkeeper Jacob Withers.
Gueli’s goal came at 84:18 off an assist from Joe Linley. FMU had one opportunity to even the score, but sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora’s 87th minute attempt sailed wide left of the goal.
The opening 45 minutes featured only six combined shots: four by Lander and two by FMU.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
McEwen's goal helps Parker earn 1st career victory at FMU
MORROW, Ga. — Senior Dayle McEwen headed in a corner kick by junior Anna Capra in the 41st minute to provide Francis Marion University with a 1-0 victory over Clayton State University on Monday in Peach Belt Conference women’s soccer play.
The victory was the first win for first-year FMU coach Chelsea Parker, and is the program’s first win over the Lakers since 2004 — a 1-0 win at Clayton State’s home field.
The Patriots (1-1-0, 1-1-0) will host UNC Pembroke on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 250 – only season ticket holders, player/staff family members who pre-purchased tickets, and a specified number of FMU students. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.
Francis Marion outshot the Lakers 17-7, including a 10-2 edge over the final 45 minutes. The Patriots also held a commanding 8-1 advantage in corner kicks.
McEwen’s match-winning goal came at the 40:45 mark. It is her first tally of the year and her 19th career goal — nine of which have been match-winners.
FMU sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets posted her first career shutout as a Patriot, logging one save in 90 minutes of play. Laker goalkeeper Valentina Bonaiuto made eight stops.
The Patriots had a few scoring opportunities in the first stanza highlighted by the late goal. In the 38th minute, a long shot by junior forward Valentina Restrepo fell in the arms of Bonaiuto.
The next best scoring opportunity came in the second stanza in the 59th minute. Freshman midfielder Ambrea Hills received a long ball from Capra, but Bonaiuto deflected Hills’ shot with a sprawling save. The rebound landed at the feet of junior forward Faith Allen, however a brilliant recovery by Bonaiuto led to another diving save.
Hills led Francis Marion with four shots, while Allen and Restrepo added three shots apiece.
MEN'S TENNIS
Coker's Decaluwe named SAC Player of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University freshman Thibaut Decaluwe was named the South Atlantic Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week on Monday.
Decaluwe played a major role in Coker's 4-3 win over Francis Marion on Saturday. Decaluwe teamed up with Luis de Vuyst at No. 3 doubles to defeat David Bodson and Joshua Schaefer 6-4, before clinching the win for Coker with a 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 singles victory over Bodson at No. 6 for his first career singles victory.
This is Decaluwe's first career Player of the Week honor.