LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women hold off Bobcats for 77-74 win

The Patriots brought the score to a tie four times after the 6-2 start by the Bobcats. A pair of Silva two-pointers, a senior guard Alex Cox lay-in and a graduate student Neija Jordan three would assist in those ties. A Pierce layup and a Cox 3-pointer would help reel the Patriots back in to a six-point deficit going into halftime.

Back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half from Pierce and Silva would even the score at 41-41 until a Pierce dunk pushed the Patriots ahead 43-41 going into a timeout. Jones would help the Bobcats reclaim the lead after nailing a 3-pointer to go up 44-43.

FMU fought back after a Rollins’ trey and Pierce knocked down his two free throws to even the score at 48-48. A floating jump shot from freshmen guard Jose Benitez put the Patriots in the lead (50-48).

Jaylin Stewart for LMC sank a 3-pointer to give the Bobcats the lead at 53-50. A shot from behind the arc by Benitez evened the score for the Patriots, but shortly after the lead would be reclaimed after a Carter Phillips three for the Bobcats.

The Patriots could not reclaim the lead after the Phillips shot, but did bring the score within three on two occasions, after a Rollins’ jumper with 7:17 left and a layup by Silva with 2:30 left in the second half.

FMU finished the contest shooting 38.2% from the field, while LMC finished 46.6% from the floor. The Patriots knocked down 32.3% from the arc and the Bobcats sunk 50%. Francis Marion hit 6-of-10 from the free throw line, and Lees-McRae sank 19-of-22.