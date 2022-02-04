LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women hold off Bobcats for 77-74 win

BANNER ELK, N.C. – Freshman Jada Richards scored a career-high 15 points, including a key free throw with 16 seconds left as Francis Marion University withstood a late Lees-McRae College rally to claim a 77-74 victory Friday in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball play.
FMU (11-7, 10-6) will conclude its long weekend road trip with a 2 p.m. contest at King University in Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon. The next home game for the Patriots will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Chowan University.
In her key role off the bench, Richards canned 4-of-8 three-point attempts. Sophomore center Lauryn Taylor scored 13 points, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver registered 12 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Junior Zaria Woods added nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Reserve guard Jessica Henderson led the Bobcats (4-12, 4-10) with 18 points and seven assists.
The two teams were separated by only one possession for the entirety of the first quarter, which ended with the Bobcats up 17-14.
Lees-McRae extended its advantage to 37-23 after a 3-pointer by Jala Holloman with 2:54 left before halftime. A pair of 3-pointers by Richards and one by freshman Janiyah Hagood fueled a 13-2 FMU spurt to end the half and trim the deficit to 39-36.
Trailing 40-39 early in the third period, the Patriots rattled off 14 consecutive points. Oliver capped the rally with a trey that put FMU up 53-40 with 1:51 on the clock. Francis Marion led 57-47 at the end of third after outscoring the Bobcats 21-8 over the 10-minute period.
The Bobcats pulled to with 57-51 only to see FMU score eight of the next nine points to surge to a 65-52 advantage following a 3-pointer by Taylor. Lees-McRae responded with a 19-7 spurt to draw with one at 72-71 with 1:38 remaining.
After the two teams traded buckets and the difference remained one point, Richards was fouled with 16 ticks left. She made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 75-73. On the ensuing possession, Henderson missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer and Woods rebounded the ball just before the horn sounded.
In the ensuing struggle, Oliver was fouled with seven-tenths of a second left and three technical fouls were issued. Oliver made two charity tosses to push the Patriot lead to 77-73. Henderson made only one of two free throws at the Bobcat end to make the score 77-74. Lees-McRae was awarded the ball and Holloman saw her game-tying three rim out at the final horn.
Francis Marion shot 45.8 percent from the floor, including 9-of-18 from behind the arc, and made 14-of-18 free throws. Lees-McRae was held to 37.1 percent shooting, made only 6-of-22 from long range, and was 16-of-20 at the foul line.
The Patriots out-rebounded the Bobcats 50-29.
MEN
Lees-McRae 84
Francis Marion 74
BANNER ELK, N.C. – A fiery second-half start for Francis Marion University was not enough to take down Lees-McRae College as the Patriots fell 84-74 in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play on Friday.
FMU (8-11, 6-11) will stay in the Appalachians to face King (Tenn.) University on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Three-time Conference Carolinas Freshmen of the Month center Jonah Pierce led the Patriots with 21 points, picked up three steals and blocked two shots. Pierce shot 7-of-12 from the floor and knocked down 6-of-8 from the stripe. Freshmen forward Nick Silva trailed with 15 points and pulled in seven rebounds, while junior guard Tionne Rollins posted 12 points and grabbed three steals.
Timon Jones led Lees-McRae (12-7, 10-6) with 20 points and Gabe Bryant would follow with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
FMU freshmen guard Jose Benitez posted the first two points of the night for the Patriots and this would be the only lead FMU would hold in the first half. The Bobcats would claw back with two buckets by Jones from behind the arc to push Lees-McRae ahead 6-2.
The Patriots brought the score to a tie four times after the 6-2 start by the Bobcats. A pair of Silva two-pointers, a senior guard Alex Cox lay-in and a graduate student Neija Jordan three would assist in those ties. A Pierce layup and a Cox 3-pointer would help reel the Patriots back in to a six-point deficit going into halftime.
Back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half from Pierce and Silva would even the score at 41-41 until a Pierce dunk pushed the Patriots ahead 43-41 going into a timeout. Jones would help the Bobcats reclaim the lead after nailing a 3-pointer to go up 44-43.
FMU fought back after a Rollins’ trey and Pierce knocked down his two free throws to even the score at 48-48. A floating jump shot from freshmen guard Jose Benitez put the Patriots in the lead (50-48).
Jaylin Stewart for LMC sank a 3-pointer to give the Bobcats the lead at 53-50. A shot from behind the arc by Benitez evened the score for the Patriots, but shortly after the lead would be reclaimed after a Carter Phillips three for the Bobcats.
The Patriots could not reclaim the lead after the Phillips shot, but did bring the score within three on two occasions, after a Rollins’ jumper with 7:17 left and a layup by Silva with 2:30 left in the second half.
FMU finished the contest shooting 38.2% from the field, while LMC finished 46.6% from the floor. The Patriots knocked down 32.3% from the arc and the Bobcats sunk 50%. Francis Marion hit 6-of-10 from the free throw line, and Lees-McRae sank 19-of-22.