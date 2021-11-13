 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women open season with 89-85 win over Wingate
0 Comments
top story
LOCAL COLLEGES

LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women open season with 89-85 win over Wingate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PEMBROKE, N.C. – Sophomore guard Aniyah Oliver’s three-pointer ignited a late 9-0 run and post players Zaria Woods and Lauryn Taylor combined for 46 points as Francis Marion University rallied for an 89-85 win over Wingate University on Friday on the opening night of the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Challenge.

On the second day of the challenge, Francis Marion (1-0) will face local rival Coker University (0-1) at 4 p.m. on the UNC Pembroke campus. UNCP defeated the Cobras 66-51 in Friday’s second contest.

Woods, a 5-foot-10 junior who sat out last season, led FMU with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Her point total was one shy of her career high. She also hauled down five rebounds and handed out three assists. Taylor, a sophomore, recorded 20 points (on 9-of-15 shooting), a team-high six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore added 14 points and four assists, while freshman Jada Richards scored 11 points in her collegiate debut. Oliver tallied 10 points and seven assists, while committing only one turnover in 29 minutes of action.

Wingate assumed its largest lead of the night at 81-76 with only 2:47 remaining in the game. On the ensuing possession, Oliver drained a pull-up three pointer from the left elbow that started the game-deciding run.

Woods, Gilmore, and Taylor all followed with layups to put the Patriots up 85-81 with 54 seconds left. The Bulldogs trimmed the margin to 85-83 on a lay-in by Peyton Davis, but Francis Marion made four of six free throws over the final 31 seconds to seal the win.

Guard Hannah Clark led five Wingate (0-1) players in double figures with 19 points and seven assists.

The Patriots shot 54.5 percent from the floor, including 11-of-23 from behind the three-point arc. The 11 three-pointers equaled the sixth highest total in program history. Wingate connected on 60.7 percent of its shots, but only 4-of-13 from long range.

FMU converted 17 Bulldog turnovers into 24 points.

Francis Marion made six consecutive shots in the opening period and raced to a 14-2 advantage after only five minutes. The margin was 22-11 after a Taylor stick-back at the 2:36 mark. Wingate scored the final seven points of the quarter to pull within 22-18.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A jumper by Taylor extended the lead back to nine points (31-22) 2:38 into the second quarter. An 8-0 spurt by Wingate knotted the score at 36-36 and three minutes later, the teams retired to the locker rooms for halftime tied at 40-40.

The third period featured 10 lead changes and ended with Francis Marion leading 61-59.

The final quarter again featured 10 lead changes. Neither team led by more than one possession until the Bulldogs took the 81-76 lead.

UNC Pembroke 66

Coker 51

PEMBROKE, N.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team fell in its season opener at UNC Pembroke on Friday by a score of 66-51.

UNC Pembroke jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, taking a 14-5 lead to the second. Each team scored 18 points in the second quarter, as UCNP led 32-23 at the half.

UNC Pembroke increased the lead in the third quarter, before Coker would out-score UNCP 20-19 in the fourth quarter to bring the game to its final score.

Ahlea Myers and Raya Coley each finished with a team-high 12 points, while Abigail Keesling chipped in six points and Hope Richardson, Mya Wasswa and Dasia Lambert each had five. 

Saquita Joyner led the rebounding effort with 10 boards, Hope while Richardson had eight.

The Cobras return to action on Saturday to face Francis Marion on the second day of the conference challenge. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Pembroke, N.C.

ZARIA WOODS.JPG

Woods
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
How to find wounded deer
Sports News

How to find wounded deer

Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert