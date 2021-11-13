LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women open season with 89-85 win over Wingate

PEMBROKE, N.C. – Sophomore guard Aniyah Oliver’s three-pointer ignited a late 9-0 run and post players Zaria Woods and Lauryn Taylor combined for 46 points as Francis Marion University rallied for an 89-85 win over Wingate University on Friday on the opening night of the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Challenge.

On the second day of the challenge, Francis Marion (1-0) will face local rival Coker University (0-1) at 4 p.m. on the UNC Pembroke campus. UNCP defeated the Cobras 66-51 in Friday’s second contest.

Woods, a 5-foot-10 junior who sat out last season, led FMU with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Her point total was one shy of her career high. She also hauled down five rebounds and handed out three assists. Taylor, a sophomore, recorded 20 points (on 9-of-15 shooting), a team-high six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore added 14 points and four assists, while freshman Jada Richards scored 11 points in her collegiate debut. Oliver tallied 10 points and seven assists, while committing only one turnover in 29 minutes of action.

Wingate assumed its largest lead of the night at 81-76 with only 2:47 remaining in the game. On the ensuing possession, Oliver drained a pull-up three pointer from the left elbow that started the game-deciding run.