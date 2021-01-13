LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women’s basketball game postponed; Coker's Davis reaches milestone

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Peach Belt Conference has announced that the women’s basketball game set for Saturday in Dahlonega, Ga., between Francis Marion University and 15th-ranked University of North Georgia has been postponed due to covid-19 close-contact protocols.

Officials hope to reschedule the contest at a later date.

Despite the postponement, the Francis Marion men’s team will play its scheduled game at North Georgia on Saturday with the tip-off being moved up to 3:30 p.m.

Cobras tab Thorton as new Assistant Director of Athletics Media Relations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Ashley Thornton has been hired as an Assistant Director of Athletics Media Relations, announced today by Director of Athletics Media Relations Jake Miller.

Thornton comes to Coker from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, where she was a communications specialist. She created department publications and assisted with social media, as well as assisting with the development of marketing plans. She has also been volunteering in the Athletic Communications office at William Peace University, assisting with statistics, digital content and game management.