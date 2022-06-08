LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women’s soccer inks grad transfer defender

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the addition of 5-foot-4 defender Alejandra Mesa Eusse of Miami, Fla., a graduate transfer from Ohio Valley University, to the Patriot program for the 2022 season.

Eusse played the past two seasons at Ohio Valley University. She appeared in 16 matches this past fall, recording two assists and 12 shots, as the Fighting Scots went 13-2-1, won the River States Conference regular-season title with a perfect 11-0-0 mark, and earned a berth in the NAIA National Tournament.

She also played two seasons at ASA College-Miami, where she was a teammate of current FMU forward Valentina Restrepo.

Originally from Medellin, Colombia, Eusse is a graduate of La Salle Envigado, where she was a part of a championship squad. She also played with Atletico Nacional and Molino Viejo amateur clubs.

"We are excited to add Alejandra to our program this fall,” Parker said. “She will bring the experience we need in some key areas. She has quite the resume playing on the junior college, NCAA Division II, and NAIA levels, making a national tournament appearance in the NAIA as well as winning a regular-season championship. She is dedicated and hard working. Her technical skill, vision, and defending skills will help us this coming season.“

FMU loses five seniors off its 2021 roster.

The 2022 recruiting class for Parker already includes 5-4 forward Ashlyn Farrar of Clover; 5-7 attacking midfielder Izzy Ashley of Kannapolis, N.C.; 5-7 midfielder/defender Abbey Brosnihan and 5-6 midfielder/defender Emma Brosnihan, both of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; 5-0 midfielder Gianna Pavone of Myrtle Beach; 5-6 forward Kylie Reif of West Lafayette, Ind.; 5-2 goalkeeper Emily Casey of Charlotte, N.C.; 5-5 defender Paula Sanabria of Barbera Del Valles, Spain; and 5-5 defender Johanna Kindbom of Lerum, Sweden.

FMU Summer Camps

FLORENCE – Registration continues for various Francis Marion University summer camps, including soccer and tennis camps that will take place next week.

Registration for FMU summer camps can be done on-line at https://fmupatriots.com/registrations/#!/camps/

The annual Tennis Camp 2022, for boys and girls ages 8 to 18, will take place June 13-16. The will run from 9 a.m. until noon on the Kassab Courts on the FMU campus, and the cost will be $75 per camper.

For additional information, contact FMU men’s and women’s tennis coach Jay Evans at 843-661-1185.

FMU’s Soccer Camp 2022 for boys and girls ages 5 to 11 will be held June 13-17. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and the cost is $150 per camper.

For additional information, contact Patriot women's soccer head coach Chelsea Parker at 843-661-1244 or chelsea.parker@fmarion.edu.

Registration is also on going for the next two sessions of the FMU Activities Camp 2022 and the two sessions of FMU Baseball Camp 2022.

The final two sessions of the Activities Camp will be held June 13-17 and June 20-24. The camp for boys and girls, ages 5-14, runs from 8 a.m. until noon. The cost is $70 per camper per session.

Camp activities – taught by FMU coaches – will vary from week to week, so as to introduce many different sports. For more information, contact camp director Mark Bluman at 843-661-1239 or mbluman@fmarion.edu.

Baseball Camp 2022, for players ages 7-12, will be held June 20-24 and July 11-15 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Conducted by Francis Marion baseball coach Art Inabinet and members of the Patriot baseball team, the camps will stress learning basic game strategy and making the most of individual skills.

The camps will cost $100 per session, if paid in advance, or $110 on the first day of camp.