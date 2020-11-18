LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women’s soccer signs in-state pair

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of 5-foot-4 forward/midfielder Linsey Downey of Little River and 5-foot-5 defender Jadelyn Taylor of Clover during the recent signing period.

The pair will enroll at FMU next fall.

Downey attends North Myrtle Beach High School. Each of the past three seasons, she has led her squad in goals scored: 12 in 2020, 19 in 2019, and 17 in 2018. She is a two-time first-team All-Region selection. She also earned All-Tournament Team recognition at the Micheal Nash Tournament in both 2019 and 2020.

"I could not be more excited to add Linsey to our program here at FMU,” Parker said. “She is a great person on and off the field, as well as in the classroom. She possesses goal scoring abilities as evidenced by her prep numbers. She comes from a great family and we are more than excited to have her become a part of the Patriot family."

Taylor is a senior at Clover High School. As a sophomore, she tallied one goal and three assists while helping lead Clover to a region championship.