LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women’s tennis quartet named scholar-athletes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four members of the Francis Marion University women’s tennis team have been named to the 2020-21 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II scholar-athletes list.
The Patriots who garnered this national academic recognition are senior Eva Zannier, sophomore Hermon Mikael, and freshmen Camryn Cassetori and Viktoria Leth. Zannier earns this honor for the third consecutive year, while Mikael was also recognized in 2020.
To earn the individual award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.
Zannier, a native of Gembloux, Belgium, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication last May, graduating cum laude with a 3.795 cumulative GPA.
On the court, she compiled 18 singles wins and 12 doubles victories during her time at FMU. She was twice named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee this past year, and garnered a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and was placed on the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasion.
Mikeal, a native of Karlskrona, Sweden, is a management major and compiled a 3.597 GPA over the past year.
She played both No.1 singles and doubles for Francis Marion this past season posting 8-7 and 8-5 records respectively. She was named to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction for 2021. She received PBC Presidential Honor Roll and FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll recognition at every possible acknowledgment.
Cassetori hails from Plains, Pa., and posted a 3.655 GPA as an English major. She is part of the Honors Program at FMU. She played in every match in 2021, while off the court earning PBC Presidential Honor Roll and FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll accolades.
Leth, a native of Gothenburg, Sweden, compiled a 3.906 GPA as an industrial engineering major. She played No.1 doubles and No.2 singles this past spring and posted marks of 12-2 and 8-5 respectively, while earning PBC Freshman of the Year accolades, second-team All-Conference (singles) honors, and team MVP honors. She was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for the most recent spring semester.
Over the past seven seasons, Patriot women have earned this prestigious ITA national honor on 30 occasions.
Coker tennis teams earn ITA All-Academic awards, combine for nine scholar-athletes
TEMPE, Ariz. - The Coker University men's and women's tennis teams each earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team Awards while also combining for nine individual scholar-athletes.
Women's tennis finished the year with a 3.46 team GPA, while men's tennis finished with a 3.38 team GPA.
Bradley Bomar, Mitchell Davies, Justus Lehmann, Isaac MacMillan and Carlos Pinedo earned Scholar-Athlete awards on the men's side, while Khushi Agarwal, Charlotte Clarke, Angelina Krieg and Gracie Waldron earned Scholar-Athlete honors on the women's side.
This is Bomar's second career Scholar-Athlete selection. The Easley, S.C. native is the son of Chuck and Amy Bomar, and is a business administration major.
This is Davies's second career Scholar-Athlete selection. The Mount Pleasant, S.C. native is the son of joseph and Susan Davies, and is a business major.
This is Lehmann's second career Scholar-Athlete selection. The Hiddenhausen, Germany native is the son of Anke and Joachim Lehmann, and graduated with a degree in mathematics.
This is MacMillan's second career Scholar-Athlete selection. The Clinton, S.C. native is a biology major.
This is Pinedo's second career Scholar-Athlete selection. The Madrid, Spain native is the son of Jorge and Victoria Pinedo, and is a mathematics major.
This is Agarwal's first career Scholar-Athlete selection. The Hyderabad, India native is the daughter of Pradeep and Rakhi Agarwal, and is a business major.
This is Clarke's second career Scholar-Athlete selection. The Leicester, England native is the daughter of Andy and Claire Clarke, and graduated with a degree in exercise science.
This is Waldron's second career Scholar-Athlete selection. The Mountville, S.C. native is the daughter of Mary and Chuck Waldron, and graduated with a degree in exercise science.