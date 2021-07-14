LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women’s tennis quartet named scholar-athletes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four members of the Francis Marion University women’s tennis team have been named to the 2020-21 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II scholar-athletes list.

The Patriots who garnered this national academic recognition are senior Eva Zannier, sophomore Hermon Mikael, and freshmen Camryn Cassetori and Viktoria Leth. Zannier earns this honor for the third consecutive year, while Mikael was also recognized in 2020.

To earn the individual award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

Zannier, a native of Gembloux, Belgium, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication last May, graduating cum laude with a 3.795 cumulative GPA.

On the court, she compiled 18 singles wins and 12 doubles victories during her time at FMU. She was twice named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee this past year, and garnered a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and was placed on the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasion.