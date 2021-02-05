LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women to host Clayton State, men's game postponed

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women's basketball team will host Clayton State on Saturday at the Smith University Center at 3 p.m.
The men’s game between FMU and Clayton State has been postponed due to COVID-19 close-contact protocols. Officials hope to reschedule the contest at a later date.
Attendance for Saturday’s contest will be limited to 250 – only FMU season ticket holders, player/staff family members identified on pregame team pass lists, and a limited number of FMU students that have picked up tickets ahead of time. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.
The Patriots women will also host USC Aiken on Monday at 5:30 p.m. That game was originally postponed on Jan. 20 due to COVID-19.
FMU returned to the court after a 21-day hiatus this past Wednesday at Augusta. Three Patriots are currently scoring in double figures: senior forward Kiana Adderton (14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg), freshman center Lauryn Taylor (12.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg), and freshman guard Aniyah Oliver (10.2 ppg, 3.4 apg).
The Francis Marion men will be back in action on Wednesday at Flagler College for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Coker's Coley earns monthly honor
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker women's basketball junior Raya Coley has been named the SPC Credit Union Student-Athlete of the Month for January, it was announced Friday.
Coley started in every game of the month for the Cobras, averaging 10.2 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. She led the Cobras scoring effort in three games in the month of January, while nearly notching double-double efforts with a team-high nine rebounds against both Wingate and Anderson. She also totaled 10 assists, five steals and one block in January's games.
This is Coley's first career Student-Athlete of the Month selection.
Coker track teams set to open season
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - With a combination of new and returning talent for both the men's and women's track and field teams at Coker University, coach Peter Early is excited for the 2021 campaign to begin, especially after a shortened outdoor season in 2020.
The women's team brings in seven newcomers while the men's team brings in 12.
"We brought in a great group of kids and their energy has really been noticeable at practice. I feel as though this is one of the hungriest classes we have ever had, so we are very excited to get them racing again," said Early.
With the women's team returning 11 and the men 17, the Coker coaching staff will rely heavily on its upperclassmen leadership and knowledge to help guide the team to success.
"We have an amazingly talented group of returners, many of whom we did not get a chance to see last outdoors," said Early. "The leadership they have provided, especially during the current times, has been beyond helpful."
Early has been impressed with how the newcomers have meshed with the returners so far.
"The chemistry on this team may be the best I have ever had," said Early. "The new athletes have come right in seamlessly and the vibe at practice is noticeably different this year compared to years past."
Despite the challenges this season may bring, Early has high expectations for his teams this year.
"It has certainly been a unique and challenging year, but we are still confident we can produce some great marks," said Early. "Our goal is always going to be a conference championship and post-season awards."
Early noted that his teams have strengths in certain events over others, but the potential for development and to turn that development into strengths is there across both teams.
"I would say on both sides our" biggest strengths are certainly in the sprints and jumps," said Early. "We brought in some good young throwers and distance kids this year to help round the whole thing out but our strengths still lie there."
On the women's side, Katie Spence, Jada Holton and Calene Lazare will be athletes to watch this season. Spence, the sophomore distance runner set a Coker school record last season in the 5K with a time of 20:34.23. Holton, who transferred to Coker from Tennessee State University this year, will be an athlete to watch for in her first season at Coker. Lazare broke two Coker school records last season in the 60m and 200m events. She placed second in both of those events at the SAC Indoor Championships last March.
Lazare brought in two postseason awards for the Cobras by being named to the USTFCCA All-Region team in both the 60m and 200m event.
For the men, Austin Bates, Sage Lilly and Murishi Irankunda are athletes to watch for the Cobras this season. Bates is a freshman from Ontario, Canada, Lilly, a senior sprinter had an impressive 2020 indoor season where he set the school record in the 4x400m relay and in the 400m event. At the SAC Indoor Championships, he placed third with a time of 49.89. Murishi Irankunda, a senior who participates in several events for Coker set the school record and won the triple jump at the 2020 SAC Indoor Championships.
The Cobras kick-off their 2021 campaign Saturday in Hickory, N.C. at the L-R Polar Joe Invite. The event is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
FMU women's soccer falls to North Georgia
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior midfielder Kiley Barr scored a match-tying 17th minute goal, but the University of North Georgia scored the next five goals to claim a 6-1 Peach Belt Conference win on Thursday in women’s soccer action.
The loss spoiled the debut of first-year FMU coach Chelsea Parker. Francis Marion will play at Clayton State University on Monday at 5 p.m. The next home match for the Patriots will be Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. against local-rival UNC Pembroke.
Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered five saves in her first contest as a Patriot. Her total included a leaping save of a Nighthawk blast in the 70th minute that she pushed over the crossbar.