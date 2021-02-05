LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women to host Clayton State, men's game postponed

"We have an amazingly talented group of returners, many of whom we did not get a chance to see last outdoors," said Early. "The leadership they have provided, especially during the current times, has been beyond helpful."

Early has been impressed with how the newcomers have meshed with the returners so far.

"The chemistry on this team may be the best I have ever had," said Early. "The new athletes have come right in seamlessly and the vibe at practice is noticeably different this year compared to years past."

Despite the challenges this season may bring, Early has high expectations for his teams this year.

"It has certainly been a unique and challenging year, but we are still confident we can produce some great marks," said Early. "Our goal is always going to be a conference championship and post-season awards."

Early noted that his teams have strengths in certain events over others, but the potential for development and to turn that development into strengths is there across both teams.