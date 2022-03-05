LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women upset Mt. Olive to reach Conference Carolinas title game

Guard Ayonna Cotten led UMO (17-5) with 22 points as all five Trojan starters reached double figures.

After Lee opened the game with a jump shot, Mount Olive quickly evened the score and would not trail for the remainder of the opening quarter. The Trojans went up 29-24 early in the second period, before FMU responded with a 7-0 spurt. With the score knotted at 31-31, the Patriots rattled off another 7-0 run – including four points from Taylor – and would never trail again.

The advantage reached 12 points at 45-33 after a lay-in by Taylor with 1:01 left before halftime. UMO scored five quick points, but Richards nailed a three-pointer at the horn to give FMU a 48-38 halftime cushion.

The Trojans opened the second half on a 9-2 run to trim the margin to one possession (50-47). A three-pointer by Cotton brought UMO within 52-50, but Gilmore hit a three and Oliver converted a lay-up to extend the lead to 57-50. Francis Marion would further extend its advantage to 10 on three occasions before settling for a 72-65 margin heading to the final quarter.