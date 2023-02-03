BELMONT, N.C. -- Francis Marion outscored No. 20 Belmont Abbey 52-31 in the second half for a 73-64 win Saturday.

Francis Marion (15-6, 13-2), eighth in the latest D2SIDA Southeast Region rankings, extends its winning streak to 13 -- the fifth-longest in program history. The win snaps Belmont Abbey’s 15-game winning streak and hands the Crusaders (17-4, 14-1) their first conference loss.

The third-place Patriots are now a half game out of second and only one game out of first place. It is the first win for FMU over a ranked opponent since a 61-54 win at 21st-ranked Wingate University to open the 2018-19 season.

FMU concludes its three-game road trip against North Greenville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Patriot junior center Lauryn Taylor secured her seventh double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds while sophomore guard Jada Richards posted 13 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Aniyah Oliver ended with nine points and dished out a game-high seven assists. Senior forward Jasmine Stanley, senior guard Scarlett Gilmore, and sophomore guard Kiana Lee each nine points apiece.

The Patriots shot 52.1 percent from the floor, while going 7-of-16 from behind the three-point arc, and were solid at the charity stripe, hitting 16-of-20.

With the Patriots down 33-21 entering the third quarter, Lee knocked down a free throw, which would spark a 16-0 run to propel the Patriots ahead 37-33 with 6:35 on the clock. During that run, the Patriots were money from behind the arc with Taylor knocking down a trio of three-pointers and Richards flushing in two threes as well. FMU outscored Belmont Abbey 27-12 to take the lead at 48-45 entering the fourth quarter.

BASEBALL

FDTC 4,

Fla. SW St. 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- The Stingers' Will Dorrell went 2 for 3 with an RBI double. Teammate Dylan Johnson hit a two-run triple, and Noah Stout accounted for the other run with a sacrifice fly.

Winning pitcher Garrick Murray struck out seven and walked one during five innings of work.

Newberry 3

FMU 1

NEWBERRY-- Newberry scored two in the eighth, and that was the difference.

Nick Palumbo was the losing pitcher, and Naphis Llanos' RBI groundout accounted for FMU's lone run.

Will Hardee's hitting streak dating to last season ended at 27 games. That puts him third on the program's career list behind Michael Bartell (30) from 1988-89 and Greg Phelps (34) from 2007-08.

SOFTBALL

FMU 15

USC Aiken 1

AIKEN -- Francis Marion scored six in the fourth and eight in the fifth. The Patriots' Avery Bellai hit two three-run homers, and USCA finished with six errors.

FMU teammate Lauren Smallwood added a two-run single.

MEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 4

Coker 1

FLORENCE -- Singles wins were earned by the Patriots' Liam Day, Harri Lloyd-Evans, Martin Barbera and Austin Vienna. Samuel Winter accounted for the Cobras' lone win.

Barton 4

FMU 2

FLORENCE -- Day and Leonel Gonzalez won in doubles, and Day won in singles.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Newberry 4

FMU 0

FLORENCE -- Chelsea Seidewitz was the lone Patriot to go three sets before losing.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

FMU starts

with victory

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Fifth-year outfielder Will Hardee picked up from his success last season by extending his hitting streak to 27 games, but Francis Marion University fell 8-3 to Newberry College on Friday in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion (0-1) will play again at Newberry on Saturday with the first pitch at 2 p.m. The Patriots then return for their home opener against Newberry on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Junior right-hander Landon Mills (0-1) made his debut for the Patriots, tossing two innings and collecting three strikeouts while taking the loss. Senior righty Austin Moore did throw two shutout innings, while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Junior outfielder Zack Summerville led the Patriots with two hits, including a double.

Francis Marion faced an 8-2 deficit in the eighth inning, when Hardee extended his hitting streak with a single through the left side of the infield to bring home Summerville.

The Wolves (1-0) scored five runs on four hits in the bottom of the third to build a 6-0 advantage. Newberry starter Joe LaFiora recorded six shutout innings, while allowing only one hit and fanning seven.

FMU rallied in the seventh when with the bases loaded, sophomore infielder Kollin Crepeau reached on a fielder’s choice and brought home Hardee. A throwing error by the Wolves then scored junior designated hitter Alex Elliott and advanced Crepeau to second and cutting the deficit to five runs. Newberry added an insurance tally in their next at-bat to go up 8-2.

MEN'S TENNIS

Newberry 4

Francis Marion 2

FLORENCE − Francis Marion University rallied from an early deficit, but lost to Newberry College 4-2 on Friday on the opening day of the City of Florence Men's Tennis Invitational Tournament.

Francis Marion (0-2) will face local-rival Coker University on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Cobras fell to 13th-ranked Lander University 4-0 in their match on Friday. FMU will play again on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Newberry (4-0) claimed the doubles point with wins at spots No. 1 and 2.

Francis Marion quickly erased that deficit as junior sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans was victorious at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1 and junior Liam Day won 6-3, 6-2 at the top spot.

FMU sophomore Martin Barbera lost a marathon 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-2 decision at No. 3 singles as the match was evened at 2-2. The Wolves then claimed a straight-sets win at No. 5 and a three-set victory at No. 4 to advance to the winners’ bracket.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 4

Bluefield State 0

FLORENCE – Led by senior Gabriel Karatantcheva, the Francis Marion University women’s tennis team captured its season opener with a 4-0 blanking of Bluefield State University on Friday on the opening day of the City of Florence Invitational Tournament.

Francis Marion (1-0) will play 25th-ranked Newberry College (4-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the semifinals. The Patriots will then play again on Saturday at 4 p.m. in either the championship match or the third-place match.

Wet weather earlier in the day pushed the starting time of Friday’s match back to the evening. Due to that fact, the two squads played singles competition first, and with FMU posting the required four points, the doubles matches were not played.

FMU won the top four singles matches in order with Karatantcheva claiming a 6-2, 6-3 win at No.1, freshman Chelsea Seidewitz won 6-3, 6-3 at No.2, junior Julie Martincova won 6-3, 6-4 at No.3, and sophomore Sophia Hansen was victorious 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) at No.4.