WILSON, N.C. – Six Patriots landed in double-figures to boost Francis Marion University, and the Patriots nailed 23-of-26 free throw attempts, to capture a come-from-behind 73-68 win over Barton College 73-68 on Wednesday in Conference Carolinas women's basketball action.

Francis Marion (18-6, 16-2), fifth in the latest D2SIDA Southeast Region rankings, extends its winning streak to 16, now the fourth-longest streak in program history and extending the fourth-longest active streak in Division II women's basketball. The second-place Patriots remain one game out of first place in the conference standings.

FMU returns to its home at the Walter D. Smith University Center to host North Greenville University on Saturday at 2 p.m. for homecoming weekend.

The three-time reigning conference Player of the Week, FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor, led the Patriots with 15 points. Taylor passed former Patriot guard Sherer Gordon for 28th place on the Patriot career scoring list with 1,090 points.

Junior point guard Aniyah Oliver, ranked 12th nationally in assists per game, dished out a game-high nine assists and in the process moved past Lynette Mickle for the 10th position on the FMU career assists list with 338. Oliver recorded 14 points and two steals as well.

FMU senior forward Jasmine Stanley grabbed her sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while freshmen forward Trinity Adams posted 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and shot 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Sophomore guard Jada Richards posted 11 points and blocked three shots, while senior guard Scarlett Gilmore also scored 11 points in only 14 minutes of action.

Junior guard Lauren Walker scored 20 points and junior guard Payton Sutton supplied 12 points and eight assists for Barton College (8-16, 8-9).

Adams knocked down two from the charity stripe to tie the game at 63-63 before Barton jumped back up to a three-point lead with 2:35 remaining. Two layups for the Patriots by Stanley and Taylor gave FMU the lead back at 67-66 with 1:35 to go, before the Bulldogs hit the go-ahead basket at the charity stripe to lead 68-67 with just over a minute left.

Oliver converted a jumper in the lane to give FMU a 69-68 lead with 1:14 on the clock and sealed the win with four makes from the line over the final 23 seconds.

The Patriots held a 7-6 lead with 6:20 on the clock in the first quarter before the Bulldogs barked back with a nine-point run to go ahead 15-7 with just under four minutes remaining. The Patriots outscored the Bulldogs 13-6 over the last four minutes, including Taylor and Gilmore combining for 13 of the last 14 points, to tie the score at 21-21 entering the second quarter.

Francis Marion would not give up the lead the rest of the half, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe in the second quarter. Stanley scored eight of her 12 in the second and led to the Patriots grabbing their largest lead of the game at 44-34 with seven seconds before halftime. The margin was 44-37 at intermission.

After the Bulldogs scored 22 in the third quarter and reclaimed the lead at 56-54 with 2:15 on the clock, the Patriots would storm back in the fourth quarter to avoid the upset. Francis Marion faced a five-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter and two Adams free throw makes quickly cut the Barton lead to three at 59-56. Back-and-forth exchanges eventually led to the Patriots shrinking the gap to two points at 63-61 after a Richards three-pointer.

The Patriots shot 40 percent from the floor, including going 6-of-22 from behind the three-point arc. The Bulldogs shot 48.1 percent from the floor, including 7-of-19 from behind the three-point arc, while hitting 9-of-12 free throws.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Barton 93

Francis Marion 92

WILSON, N.C. – Fifth-year senior guard Alex Cox scored a team-high 26 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau, but Francis Marion University fell in the final seconds to Barton College 93-92 on Wednesday in Conference Carolinas men's basketball action.

Francis Marion (13-11, 10-9), tied for sixth in conference standings, returns home to the Smith University Center for its final two games of the regular season. That begins with a 4 p.m. Homecoming tip-off Saturday against North Greenville University.

Cox shot 7-of-13 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from three-point range, and was 8-of-10 at the foul line. He also finished the game with six assists and five rebounds. Senior guard Tionne Rollins and sophomore center Jonah Pierce both scored 18 points, with Pierce grabbing eight rebounds and Rollins dishing out five assists. Senior forward Bryce Beamer tallied 17 points on 5-8 shooting from behind the arc.

Bulldog guard Marcus Boykin contributed 33 points for Barton (15-10, 13-5).

Two free throws by Rollins gave FMU a 91-88 advantage with 40 seconds left. After a Bulldog bucket at the other end, Cox made one of two free throws with 19 ticks remaining to give the Patriots a 92-90 margin.

Boykin converted a three-point play with nine seconds left to erase that lead and on the final possession FMU had a layup blocked and the ball went out of bounds. With 1.1 seconds on the clock, the inbounds pass was knocked away and time ran out.

FMU and Barton battled neck-and-neck throughout the first half, with neither squad able to establish much of a lead, until Cox hit three-straight three pointers in sixty-nine seconds to become the 22nd player in program history to reach the 1,000-point club. The three-pointer to reach the milestone gave Francis Marion a 41-36 advantage with just over three minutes to go until halftime. FMU eventually headed to the locker room with a 46-40 lead.

Coming out of the break, the Bulldogs were able to bring the margin down to as close as one point with just under 15 minutes remaining, before a 20-9 run gave FMU its largest lead of the game at 83-70 with 6:17 on the clock.

The Bulldogs, sparked by Boykin, immediately responded with a 23-9 run of their own to close out 93-92 win.

FMU snatched a 39-34 advantage on the glass over Barton. Francis Marion shot 46.9 percent from the floor, including 13-of-38 attempts from three-point range. The Bulldogs drained 54.3 percent of their shots, connecting on six from beyond the arc.

As a team, the Patriots converted 19-of-25 from the charity stripe, while the Bulldogs efficiently drained 11-14.

BASEBALL

USC Aiken 7

Francis Marion 6 (10)

AIKEN – USC Aiken pushed across the tying run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and then plated a two-out run in the 10th inning to rally for a 7-6 win over visiting Francis Marion University on Wednesday in non-conference baseball play.

Francis Marion (3-5) will celebrate Homecoming 2023 by opening Conference Carolinas play Saturday with a doubleheader against Chowan University beginning at 1 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

Senior second baseman Naphis Llanos and senior right fielder Will Hardee led FMU at the plate with three hits apiece, while freshman shortstop Peyton Starkey, making his first collegiate start, went 2-for-5 with a run batted in.

Second baseman Justin Byrd paced USCA (5-2) with three hits and three RBIs. Pacer reliever Dylan Wilhelm (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless and hitless frames.

Senior right-hander Jack Hegan (0-1), the fifth of six Patriot hurlers, was tagged with the loss. Senior righty Austin Moore started and went three frames, allowing three runs on five hits. Graduate student southpaw Luke Allain had a strong relief outing with four scoreless frames during which he allowed only three hits and struck out four.

The Patriots broke a 0-0 deadlock with five runs in the top of the third. The first two came home on fielder choice grounders by freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III and freshman catcher Tucker Rabun. It was a homecoming for Rabun who graduated from South Aiken High School.

Junior designated hitter Alex Elliott upped the margin to 3-0 with an RBI-single, and then a wild pitch allowed a fourth run to score before Starkey capped the inning with a run-scoring base hit.

USCA answered immediately with three runs in the bottom of the frame and tied the contest at 5-5 with two runs in the fourth.

FMU took a 6-5 advantage on a sacrifice fly by Bussey III in the sixth. The Patriots had loaded the bases with back-to-back-to-back one-out singles by Llanos, Hardee, and junior center fielder Zach Summerville.

The Pacers forced extra innings when Byrd singled home the tying run with two outs in the last of the ninth. Shortstop James Eckert dropped an RBI-single down the right field line with two down in the 10th frame to end the contest.

SOFTBALL

Francis Marion 9-1

Georgia College 8-3

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – Francis Marion University erased a five-run deficit to win game one 9-8, but could not rally in game two as the Patriots suffered their first loss a 3-1 decision to Georgia College on Wednesday in a non-conference softball doubleheader.

Francis Marion (6-1) will celebrate Homecoming 2023 by hosting the Patriot Invitational Tournament on Saturday. FMU will face 17th-ranked Kutztown University at 1 p.m. and 9th-ranked Adelphi University at 3 p.m.

In the opener, four Patriots pounded out two hits: junior third baseman Makayla Cuthbertson, senior first baseman Savana Rosson, senior second baseman Megan Matsil, and freshman shortstop Madalyn White.

FMU freshman right-hander Jenna Walling remained unbeaten at 4-0 with a complete-game effort in the pitching circle. She fanned four and walked only one.

The Patriots took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first thanks to a Bobcat throwing error. Georgia College (5-3) then scored six unanswered runs over the next four frames to go ahead 6-1.

FMU plated seven runs in the top of the fifth to regain the lead. Rosson blasted a two-run homer, Cuthbertson rapped out a two-run single, senior left fielder Danielle Karacson laced a run-scoring triple, and junior right fielder Katie Smith and sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai both had RBI groundouts.

The Bobcats quickly knotted the contest with two runs in the bottom of the frame. However, Francis Marion pushed across what proved to be the winning tally in the sixth when senior designated hitter Taylor Watford led off with a single to left field, moved to third on consecutive sacrifice bunts, and scampered home on an RBI-single to left by White.

Walling stranded the potential tying run on third in the bottom of the seventh.

In Wednesday's second contest, Bobcat hurler Shelby Jones (3-2) mostly silenced the Patriots bats on only four hits with four strikeouts.

Two errors by FMU led to the first Georgia College run in the second. The Bobcats upped the advantage to 3-0 with a pair of tallies in the last of the sixth.

Francis Marion broke up the shutout in the seventh when Watford led off with a double, and two batters later, pinch runner Mikaela Goss scored on a sacrifice fly by freshman pinch hitter Paige Strickland.

Watford had two of the Patriots' four hits with a single and the double. White and freshman outfielder Anderson Thrower had the other two base knocks.

Senior righty Rachel Davis (2-1) took the loss despite allowing only six hits and two earned runs. She struck out three and walked two.

MEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 6

Coker 1

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University swept all three doubles matches and then won at the top five singles spots to claim a 6-1 victory over local-rival Coker University, Wednesday afternoon in non-conference men's tennis action.

Francis Marion improves to 2-3 and will play at Augusta University on Sunday at noon.

The Patriot doubles duo of juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez won 6-4 at the No. 1 spot, while sophomores Martin Barbera and Luis Lopez Sarasa were victorious 6-1 at No. 2 and sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans and junior Adam Ernberg swept to a 6-0 win at the No. 3 position.

Leading 1-0, the Patriots then went to work in singles play. Gonzalez upped the margin to 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 4, followed by a 6-1, 6-4 victory by Lloyd-Evans at the No. 2 position. Day then clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-3 win at the top spot.

After the Cobras won at No. 6 singles in three sets, Barbera (6-3, 6-4) and Lopez Sarasa (6-3, 6-4) added insurance points with wins at No. 3 and 5 singles respectively.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 4

Coker 3

FLORENCE – Freshman Chelsea Seidewitz captured a three-set win at No. 3 singles to lift Francis Marion University to a 4-3 win over local-rival Coker University, Wednesday afternoo in non-conference women's tennis action.

Francis Marion ups its season mark to 3-1. The Patriots will return to action at Augusta University on Sunday at noon.

Seidewitz's victory, by a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 tally, snapped a 3-3 deadlock and handed FMU its second win over the Cobras this season.

In doubles play, Coker opened with a 6-4 at the No. 3 spot, but Seidewitz and junior Julie Martincova then captured a 6-4 victory at No. 1, before the Cobras grabbed the doubles point with a 6-3 win at the No. 2 position.

FMU sophomore Sophia Hansen quickly even the match at 1-1 with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles. Junior Julia Pinto put the Patriots ahead by earning a 6-3, 6-3 decision at No. 6, followed by a three-set victory (6-4, 0-6, 6-2) at the No. 2 position by Martincova.

Coker (1-4) then knotted the match at 3-3 with three-set victories at positions No.1 and 5 setting the stage for Seidewitz's deciding win. She has yet to lose as a Patriot with a 3-0 singles mark and a 2-0 doubles record.