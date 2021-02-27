Local College Roundup: FMU women's basketball falls to Flagler

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lauryn Taylor scored a team-high 19 points for the Francis Marion women's basketball team, but the Patriots lost 89-71 to Flagler on Saturday.

Patriot teammate Jasmine Sinclair added 12 points.

The Patriots fell to 1-11 overall and 1-10 in Peach Belt and will play their last game of the regular-season at home against UNC Pembroke on Monday at 6 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial 80

Coker 66

HARROGATE, TN. — The Cobras' season came to an end in the SAC tourney.

The Cobras’ Raya Conley scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Emily Davis with 11.

Coker ended the season at 7-12 overall, 7-11 in the SAC.