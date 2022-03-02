LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's hoops enter CC quarterfinals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s basketball team will face third-seeded Belmont Abbey College at 8:30 p.m. in Friday's Conference Carolinas quarterfinals at Wofford College.
Tickets are available exclusively online via corporate partner HomeTown Ticketing. The cost for daily admission is $10 per person and is available for the entire day of competition. Children ages 12 and under and Conference Carolinas students with a valid student ID will be admitted free. Cash will not be accepted at the venue. General admission all-tournament passes are available for $25, while daily VIP passes, which includes access to hospitality and courtside or equivalent seating, are available for $30.
Coach Jeri Porter's Patriots are 16-12, while the Crusaders are 19-8 and winners of their final three regular-season contests.
All-conference center Lauryn Taylor leads the Patriots with 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She is shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and has recorded 12 double-doubles this season. She ranks second in the conference in scoring and sixth in both rebounding and field goal accuracy.
Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore is averaging 11.8 ppg and is coming off 21 and 28-point performances in the Patriots’ two tournament wins. FMU sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver is scoring 9.9 ppg and continues to lead the conference with 5.4 assists per contest. Since moving into the starting line-up eight games ago, freshman guard Kiana Lee is chipping in 12.4 ppg and 5.4 rpg over that span. Junior 6-1 forward Jasmine Stanley rounds out the probable starting five with averages of 6.2 ppg and 5.8 rpg – including scoring in double figures each of the last three contests.
The all-time series is even at three wins apiece. Belmont Abbey won both regular-season meetings this season: 69-59 on Feb. 2 in Florence and 74-65 on Feb. 22 in Belmont, N.C.
-- FMU Athletics
Patriots' Vance
receives yet
another honor
FRICO, Texas -- Francis Marion junior Mitchell Vance, of Hartsville, has been named the Southland Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month for February. This is FMU’s first season as an affiliate member of the NCAA Division I conference for men’s golf.
Vance is the second Patriot to earn this honor as teammate Casper Kennedy was named the Golfer of the Month for October. Vance led the Patriots in their first tournament of 2022, a win at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament.
He tied for third on the individual leaderboard with a 54-hole score of 214, including a career-low equaling round of 69 on the final day, helping FMU rally for a team win with a 5-under team score over the final 18 holes. His third-place showing was the best finish of his career. Vance finished tied for second among all participants with 14 birdies during the 54-hole event.
Francis Marion is slated to compete in three tournaments in March: the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate, March 7-8 in Aiken; the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley, March 21-22; and the (UNCW) Seahawk Intercollegiate, March 27-28.
A product of Hartsville High School, Vance is majoring in marketing. In his three seasons as a Patriot, he has recorded a 73.95 stroke average over 38 rounds.
WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Patriots slug
past Adelphi
Francis Marion University junior first baseman Savana Rosson slugged a three-run walk-off homer in a 4-2 opening victory and junior right-handed pitcher Casey Kurent followed with a four-hit shutout in a 7-0 win as the Patriots swept a non-conference softball doubleheader from Adelphi University on Wednesday.
Francis Marion improves to 12-9 overall and will play its first-ever Conference Carolinas twinbill on March 8 at the University of Mount Olive.
Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (4-2) got the win in the opener. She allowed only four hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts in the complete-game effort.
Ashtyn Patterson and Danielle Karacson both finished with two hits for the Patriots.
In the second contest, Kurent (5-1) silenced the Adelphi bats on only four hits. She walked three and struck out nine to post her first shutout as a Patriot.
Freshman designated hitter Emma Moberg broke the game open in the fifth with a three-run homer to left center. The Patriots added two insurance tallies in the sixth on a two-run double by sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood.
Smallwood and Moberg both collected two hits in the second contest. Patterson singled in the sixth to extend her streak of safely reaching base to all 21 games this season.
− FMU Athletics
BASEBALL
FDTC 14
Fayetteville Tech 6
FLORENCE − Jacjkson Hoshour drove in three runs and Tre Williams, Noah Stout and Harris Celata had two RBI each as the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team outslugged Fayetteville Tech 14-6 on Wednesday.
Williams had three hits including a double while Hoshour, Celata and Ben Venables had two each. Venables and Stout each notched a double while D.J. Sullivan tripled and drove in a run.
Garrick Murray got the win for the Stingers. He tossed three shutout innings and allowed one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts.
− Staff reports