LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's hoops enter CC quarterfinals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s basketball team will face third-seeded Belmont Abbey College at 8:30 p.m. in Friday's Conference Carolinas quarterfinals at Wofford College.

Tickets are available exclusively online via corporate partner HomeTown Ticketing. The cost for daily admission is $10 per person and is available for the entire day of competition. Children ages 12 and under and Conference Carolinas students with a valid student ID will be admitted free. Cash will not be accepted at the venue. General admission all-tournament passes are available for $25, while daily VIP passes, which includes access to hospitality and courtside or equivalent seating, are available for $30.

Coach Jeri Porter's Patriots are 16-12, while the Crusaders are 19-8 and winners of their final three regular-season contests.

All-conference center Lauryn Taylor leads the Patriots with 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She is shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and has recorded 12 double-doubles this season. She ranks second in the conference in scoring and sixth in both rebounding and field goal accuracy.