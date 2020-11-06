LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's soccer releases spring schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. — With COVID-19 postponing the initial 2020 fall season and the debut of first-year coach Chelsea Parker, the Francis Marion University women’s soccer team looks to finally take the pitch in the spring of 2021 for an abbreviated season.
The Patriots will compete with an 11-match conference-only schedule featuring three foes who earned a 2019 NCAA Tournament bid.
Parker, a native of Richmond, Va., comes to FMU after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn.
FMU finished the 2019 season with an 8-8-1 record. The Patriots are returning eight letterwinners from last year’s squad, including four starters, while the roster includes eight newcomers. The team will look for key leadership and contributions from senior midfielder-defender, Dayle McEwen, who has started all 47 matches over the previous three seasons and tallied 18 goals and six assists, as well as seniors Megan Misuraca, Brooke Kennedy, Sarah Moll.
Francis Marion will host five matches on Hartzler Field at the Griffin Athletic Complex, while playing on the road six times. The season will conclude with the PBC Tournament, which will feature the conference’s Top-4 teams.
The Patriots kick off the 2020 campaign with back-to-back road contests: first, in Americus, Ga., against Georgia Southwestern on Feb. 1, and second, in Morrow, Ga., against Clayton State on Feb. 8.
After starting the season on the road, FMU returns to Florence to host UNC Pembroke on Feb. 15, before heading back on the road to the Sunshine State to face off against Flagler College on Feb. 22.
With the month of February coming to an end, the Patriots will host Georgia College on March 1, before making the drive west to play the Lander Bearcats on March 8. FMU will return home for back-to-back showdowns against north Georgia schools, against North Georgia on March 11 and Young Harris on March 15.
The Patriots will then travel to south Georgia to play Albany State on March 18, before finishing up their slate of home games as they host Columbus State on March 22.
FMU will wrap up the regular season when they travel to play USC Aiken on March 29.
Francis Marion will look to compete in the PBC Tournament, April 9 and 11, with the highest seed set to host the two-day event.
This will be the 26th season of women’s soccer at Francis Marion, and Parker is the program’s sixth head coach.
Coker ESports splits pair of matches
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University ESports Hearthstone team took on Rochester Institute of Technology in the Tespa Open Division, while the Overwatch team took on Clayton State in a Peach Belt Conference Overwatch Matchup on Thursday.
RIT won the first match 3-2 while the Cobras took the second 2-0.
Coker will be back in action on Monday at 7 p.m.
Pair of Coker wrestlers earn national rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - Coker University wrestlers Omar Armengol and Corey Christie were tabbed in FloWrestling's Preseason Division II national rankings.
Armengol is ranked No. 15 at 133 pounds while Christie is ranked No. 15 at 165 pounds.
Armengol posted seven wins at 133 pounds as a freshman a season ago, including three wins by major decision, one win by technical fall and one win by fall. He finished fourth at the NCAA Super Region II Championships and qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships, becoming the first true freshman in program history to qualify for nationals. For his work in the classroom, Armengol was later named a NWCA Scholar All-American.
Christie posted nine wins including two wins by major decision and two wins by fall as a junior a season ago. He finished fourth at 165 pounds at the Super Region II Championships, and qualified for the Division II National Championships. For his work in the classroom, Christie was later named a NWCA Scholar All-American.
The Cobras open the season on Jan. 5 when they travel to Emmanuel (Ga.) for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tilt.
