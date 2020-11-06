LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's soccer releases spring schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. — With COVID-19 postponing the initial 2020 fall season and the debut of first-year coach Chelsea Parker, the Francis Marion University women’s soccer team looks to finally take the pitch in the spring of 2021 for an abbreviated season.

The Patriots will compete with an 11-match conference-only schedule featuring three foes who earned a 2019 NCAA Tournament bid.

Parker, a native of Richmond, Va., comes to FMU after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn.

FMU finished the 2019 season with an 8-8-1 record. The Patriots are returning eight letterwinners from last year’s squad, including four starters, while the roster includes eight newcomers. The team will look for key leadership and contributions from senior midfielder-defender, Dayle McEwen, who has started all 47 matches over the previous three seasons and tallied 18 goals and six assists, as well as seniors Megan Misuraca, Brooke Kennedy, Sarah Moll.

Francis Marion will host five matches on Hartzler Field at the Griffin Athletic Complex, while playing on the road six times. The season will conclude with the PBC Tournament, which will feature the conference’s Top-4 teams.