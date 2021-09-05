LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's soccer shut out in home opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – Limestone University scored twice in the first six minutes and went on to claim a 5-0 win over Francis Marion University in the Patriots’ home-opener on Sunday afternoon in women’s soccer action.

The Patriots (0-2-0) return to action on Saturday against King University (Tenn.) at 1 p.m. on Hartzler Field.

Limestone (2-0-0) tallied the five scores in the second, sixth, 13th, 52nd, and 90th minutes of the match, all from different players. Despite Limestone having 25 shots against the Patriots, FMU goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered 13 saves, including a spectacular leaping stop in the 38th minute. Willets was three shy of tying her career high of 16 saves in a match set last year against Flagler College.

Francis Marion senior forward Valentina Restrepo recorded four shots, freshmen midfielder JG Garon had two shots, and freshmen defender Le’Landra Jarvis had one as FMU totaled eight shots in the match. Graduate student Dayle McEwen missed a penalty kick in the 17th minute, at a point where FMU trailed only 3-0.