LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's soccer shut out in home opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – Limestone University scored twice in the first six minutes and went on to claim a 5-0 win over Francis Marion University in the Patriots’ home-opener on Sunday afternoon in women’s soccer action.
The Patriots (0-2-0) return to action on Saturday against King University (Tenn.) at 1 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
Limestone (2-0-0) tallied the five scores in the second, sixth, 13th, 52nd, and 90th minutes of the match, all from different players. Despite Limestone having 25 shots against the Patriots, FMU goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered 13 saves, including a spectacular leaping stop in the 38th minute. Willets was three shy of tying her career high of 16 saves in a match set last year against Flagler College.
Francis Marion senior forward Valentina Restrepo recorded four shots, freshmen midfielder JG Garon had two shots, and freshmen defender Le’Landra Jarvis had one as FMU totaled eight shots in the match. Graduate student Dayle McEwen missed a penalty kick in the 17th minute, at a point where FMU trailed only 3-0.
“It’s going to be a lot of practicing, watching film, and hitting the weight room in preparing for our conference match against King University,” said FMU head coach Chelsea Parker. “It’s still early in the season and these girls are still building that chemistry and learning to play with each other, so I expect we will get better as we continue to practice and play in these matches.”
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
Shippensburg 7
Coker 2
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The Coker University field hockey team fell on the road at No. 4 Shippensburg by a score of 7-2 on Sunday.
Shippensburg started the scoring with a goal three minutes in, before Coker tied things up less than three minutes later with an unassisted goal from Britt Kabo. Shippensburg scored three unanswered goals to finish off the first quarter leading 4-1.
After Shippensburg scored early in the second quarter, Britt Kabo scored again deflecting a Rylie Cordrey shot into the back of the cage to get the Cobras back within three. A Shippensburg penalty stroke goal in the final three minutes put the halftime score at 6-2.
The third quarter was scoreless at Shippensburg took its lead to the fourth. Shippensburg added one goal in the fourth quarter to bring the game to its final score.
Kabo netted both goals for Coker in the contest, while Cordrey and Kelsey Sithole also registered shots in the contest for the Cobras. Kelsey Gibbons notched a career-best 12 saves in the game.
The Cobras return to action on Tuesday for their home opener against Limestone. The action is set for a 4 p.m. start, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.