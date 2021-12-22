LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's soccer signs two

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of 5-foot-0 midfielder Gianna Pavone of Myrtle Beach and 5-foot-6 forward Kylie Reif of West Lafayette, Ind., during the recent national signing period.
Both will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.
Pavone is a senior at Carolina Forest High School. As a junior, she registered two goals and five assists on eight shots, while helping lead the Lady Panthers to a 15-1-0 record, a region championship and an appearance in the 5A lower state finals.
A three-year letterwinner, she has career totals of eight goals and 12 assists.
“We are excited to add Gianna to our squad for the fall of 2022,” Parker said. “She will bring technical components to our midfield, as well as a great work ethic.”
Reif is a senior at West Lafayette High School. This past season in 19 matches, the team captain tallied 26 goals and four assists, while averaging nearly five shots on goal per match. She earned first-team All-District, All-Area, and All-Hoosier Conference accolades, while being an honorable mention All-State selection. She was also named to the Academic All-State squad.
In a COVID-shortened junior campaign, she recorded seven goals and two assists in 10 matches. She was also an All-Conference and All-Area selection as a sophomore.
"Kylie was our first commit for the 2022 class. We are excited to add the Indiana native to the squad. Her best attributes include her energy, athleticism, and work ethic."
The recent 2021 FMU squad loses six seniors off its roster. Parker previously announced the signing of 5-4 forward Ashlyn Farrar of Clover, 5-7 attacking midfielder Izzy Ashley of Kannapolis, N.C., and 5-7 midfielder/defender Abbey Brosnihan and 5-6 midfielder/defender Emma Brosnihan, both of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
FMU women's tennis adds two
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University first-year women’s tennis coach Jay Evans has announced the addition of Sophia Hansen of London, England, and Kim Venghaus of Senden, Germany, to the Patriot roster for this upcoming spring season.
Hansen is a product of the Langley Park School for Girls and earned a sports award for tennis on five occasions. She received the Jack Petchey Award for dedication to sport in 2021, the Silver Duke of Edinburgh award in 2021, and the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award in 2019.
“Sophia will add depth to our squad and give us a different look for doubles play,” Evans commented. “She is athletic and comes from a good tennis background in London. I am excited to see how she transitions to outdoor year-round tennis when she arrives.”
Venghaus most recently attended Pascal-Gymnasium in Münster after also attending Joseph-Haydn-Gymnasium. She has also been a part of the Tennis Base Paderborn program.
“Kim has been training hard for her arrival at FMU. She is a solid player at the baseline, is capable of attacking at the net, and a good competitor. She will also add to our depth for the upcoming season.”
The Patriots’ 2022 roster will include three returning players, a transfer, and four freshmen. Francis Marion will open its season Feb. 4-6 with the Raines Company/City of Florence College Tennis Invitational Tournament, to be played at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.