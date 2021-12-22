LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's soccer signs two

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of 5-foot-0 midfielder Gianna Pavone of Myrtle Beach and 5-foot-6 forward Kylie Reif of West Lafayette, Ind., during the recent national signing period.

Both will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.

Pavone is a senior at Carolina Forest High School. As a junior, she registered two goals and five assists on eight shots, while helping lead the Lady Panthers to a 15-1-0 record, a region championship and an appearance in the 5A lower state finals.

A three-year letterwinner, she has career totals of eight goals and 12 assists.

“We are excited to add Gianna to our squad for the fall of 2022,” Parker said. “She will bring technical components to our midfield, as well as a great work ethic.”

Reif is a senior at West Lafayette High School. This past season in 19 matches, the team captain tallied 26 goals and four assists, while averaging nearly five shots on goal per match. She earned first-team All-District, All-Area, and All-Hoosier Conference accolades, while being an honorable mention All-State selection. She was also named to the Academic All-State squad.