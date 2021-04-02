LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's tennis falls to Erskine 5-2

FLORENCE, S.C. – Despite a pair of wins from freshman sensation Viktoria Leth, Francis Marion University lost a 5-2 decision to Erskine College on Friday in non-conference women’s tennis action
Francis Marion (4-9) will play host to Flagler College on April 11 at 1 p.m. for the final home match of the 2021 campaign.
Sophomore Hermon Mikael and Leth registered a 6-2 win at No.1 doubles, but Erskine (8-3) earned the doubles point with victories at positions No.2 and No. 3.
Leth and sophomore Gabriel Karatantcheva were responsible for the Patriot points with singles wins. Leth, who leads the Peach Belt Conference in singles victories, improved to 11-1 on the season with a 6-2, 6-4 win at the No. 2 spot, while Karatantcheva was victorious 7-6 (11-9) 6-3 at No. 4.
BASEBALL
Saints rally to beat Patriots 11-6
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Flagler College Saints plated four runs in the sixth inning and six in the seventh to rally for an 11-6 win over Francis Marion University on Friday in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.
The Patriots (11-10, 9-10) will conclude the three-game PBC series against the Saints (7-17, 6-12) with a twin bill on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.
Francis Marion struck first once again, plating two runs in the first inning. An RBI single by designated hitter Carson Jones plated center fielder Bill Hanna, and junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield followed with an RBI single down the third-base line that scored shortstop Todd Mattox. FMU has scored in the first inning in nine of its last 10 conference games.
FMU added to its lead in the third inning when Jones scored Hanna from third on a fielder's choice grounder. The Patriots tallied two more in the fourth on a two-run home run by first baseman Darius Nobles — his fourth of the year.
However, trailing 5-0 the Saints exploded for four runs in the sixth, six in the seventh, and another in the eighth to take an 11-5 lead.
The Patriots added a run in the ninth thanks to a pair of Saints errors, but the rally fell short as FMU dropped game one 11-6.
FMU right-hander Cory Poulsen (2-2) was tagged with the hard-luck loss as all six runs he surrendered were unearned. Flagler lefty Colt Mink (3-4) captured the win with seven innings of work.
Nobles (2-for-5, 2 RBI) and Wakefield (2-for-4) led the Patriots at the plate, while Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 29-games — dating back to last season.
First baseman Ashton Thomas had four hits to lead Flagler.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Tusculum beats Coker 13-9
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse fell to Tusculum on Friday afternoon in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 13-9.
Tusculum jumped out to a big lead through a quarter and a half, before Richie Timothee scored from Andrew Dappen for Coker's first marker of the half.
Tusculum started the second half, before Coker would respond with three straight goals in a minute to get back in a game. Andrew Dappen scored from Joe Venazio, before Jason McNeany would win the ensuing faceoff and score unassisted six seconds later. Henry Haskett would score a man-up marker less than a minute later from Venazio to force a Tusculum timeout, before Tusculum would net the final marker of the third.
The Cobras would fight their way back into the game in the fourth quarter, holding the Pioneers off the board while netting five goals to bring the game to its final score.
Haskett and Venazio each scored twice, while five others netted goals in the game. Venazio led the Cobras with three assists, while four others dished out assists in the game. The Cobras totaled 30 ground balls in the game, led by six from McNeany while 11 others contributed in the ground ball effort. Seven different Cobras caused turnovers in the game. Chris Hagy made 16 saves between the pipes for Coker.
The Cobras are back in action Wednesday at Catawba in South Atlantic Conference action. Opening face-off is set for 7 p.m. from Salisbury, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.