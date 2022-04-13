LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's tennis rallies past Bulldogs 4-3

FLORENCE, S.C. – Freshman Sophia Hansen saved three match points en route to tying the match and sophomore Camryn Cassetori saved one match point while winning the clinching singles contest as 68th-ranked Francis Marion University rallied to beat Barton College 4-3 on Wednesday in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis play.

The Patriots, winners of 10 of their last 11 matches, up their overall record to 12-4 and take a strong hold on second place in the conference at 7-1. FMU will play its final three regular-season matches on the road, beginning with a showdown against first-place University of Mount Olive on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Despite a quick 6-3 victory by freshman Paige Wise and sophomore Julie Martincova at No. 1 doubles, Barton claimed the doubles point by winning at the No. 2 and 3 positions.

Wise remained unbeaten (12-0) this season in singles play with a straight-sets 6-1, 6-2 victory at the No. 1 position to even the match at 1-1. After Barton won at the No. 5 slot, Martincova again deadlocked the match at 2-2 with a come-from-behind 6-7 (0-7), 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3.

The Bulldogs regained the advantage with a three-set victory at No. 2, but Hansen staved off three match points in the third set to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and knot the contest at 3-3. Cassetori then rallied after losing the first set, including fighting off one match point in the third-set tiebreaker, to come out on top 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) and clinch the match for FMU.

Prior to the match, Francis Marion honored its lone senior Hermon Mikael, who is currently injured and did not play against the Bulldogs.

− FMU Athletics

MEN'S TENNIS

Barton 4

Francis Marion 3

FLORENCE – In a tightly-contested match that saw four singles matches go to three sets, 26th-ranked Barton College edged 38th-ranked Francis Marion University 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon in Conference Carolinas men’s tennis action.

Francis Marion (10-5, 4-3) will play its final three regular-season matches on the road, beginning with a showdown against University of Mount Olive on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

FMU sophomores Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez won at No. 1 doubles, but Barton claimed the doubles point with victories at No. 2 and 3, including winning the decisive third contest in a tiebreaker. Day and Gonzalez have lost only once in 14 doubles matches in 2021.

Patriot freshman Luis Lopez Sarasa improved his season record to 10-4 and knotted the match at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles. However, the Bulldogs won at the top three singles slots to clinch the match, with all three of those contests going three sets.

Freshman Martin Barbera (6-1, 6-2) and sophomore Adam Ernberg (6-1, 0-6, 1-0 (10-6)) accounted for the other Francis Marion points with wins at No. 4 and 6 singles.

− FMU Athletics

MEN'S LACROSSE

Catawba 10

Hartsville 9

HARTSVILLE - Coker University men's lacrosse dropped a heartbreaker to Catawba Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 10-9.

Justin Beighey and Haskett each registered hat tricks in the game, while Cal Gibson scored twice. Coker out-worked Catawba for ground balls 35-22, led by a game-high 13 from Nathan Allan.

Coker returns to action Saturday for a noon match at No. 3 Limestone in South Atlantic Conference action.

− Coker Athletics

BASEBALL

FDTC's Davidson earns NJCAA honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. − Florence-Darlington Tech sophomore Brayden Davidson was named the NJCAA Baseball DI Player of the week.

Davidson hit .538 with three doubles, four homers, 10 runs scored and 13 RBI in the Stingers' series victory over Spartanburg Methodist College last weekend.

− From staff reports