LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Bernaola selected as Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University graduate student Oier Bernaola has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 4-10.

A native of Arantzazu, Spain, Bernaola helped anchor the Patriot defensive from his center back position as FMU beat Queens University of Charlotte 3-1 on the road and captured a 1-0 home conference win over Lees-McRae College. The Patriots allowed only 14 total shots in the two contests with only three being on target (all in the Queen’s match). In addition, Bernaola tallied his second career goal in the victory at Queens, heading in an 82nd minute corner kick.

Bernaola played all 90 minutes of both matches. For the season, he has started all 11 contests and been on the field for all but 27 minutes, while helping FMU lower its season goals against average to 1.23 (14 goals conceded in 11 matches).

Francis Marion, 6-4-1 overall, remains one of only two unbeaten teams in the conference as the 5-0-0 Patriots trail only the University of Mount Olive (7-0-0). FMU will play at 19th-ranked Chowan University on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a key Conference Carolinas match-up. The Hawks are 7-2-0 overall and 5-1-0 in league play. The all-time series is knotted at 2-2 with both squads having scored five times.