FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior Camryn Cassetori has been named to the College Sports Communicators Women’s Tennis 2023 Academic All-District Team that was released this week.

Selected by CSC, the All-District Team recognizes the area's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-America honorees to be announced in June.

Cassetori, a native of Plains, Pa., owns a 3.872 grade point average as an English major. A three-year letterwinner, she posted a 5-5 mark in singles play this past season and earned Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference accolades.

She has twice garnered ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition and was selected to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team in 2022. She is vice president of the FMU Honors Program, is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and has served as a Patriot Mentor. She has been selected to the Conference Presidential Honor Roll each of her first two years and been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all of her semesters.

She helped lead Francis Marion to a 10-11 mark this season and a seventh-place finish during the Conference Carolinas regular season.

Coker has 4 named to CSC

Academic All-District teams

HARTSVILLE - Four members of the Coker University tennis teams were named to the 2023 Academic All-District Team, the College Sports Communicators announced Wednesday.

Samuel Winter earned the honor of the men's side, while Jessica Binzari, Angelina Krieg and Tamara Macias were the honorees from the women's team.

In the classroom, the sophomore from Wesley Chapel, Florida, is a psychology major with a 3.95 cumulative grade-point average. He was named to Coker University's President's List in both the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters, earning a 4.0 GPA in both academic periods. Winter has also earned SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll recognition and was a member of the 2022 ITA All-Academic Team, while also being a ITA Scholar-Athlete.

Binzari, a sophomore from Constanta, Romania, has a 4.0 cumulative GPA. She has earned Coker University President's List honors in all four semesters in Hartsville, while majoring in English and being a member of the Honors Program. She was named to the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll in 2022, while also being named an ITA Scholar-Athlete.

Krieg is a junior from Baden-Baden, Germany, double majoring in psychology and criminology. In the classroom, she has a 3.839 cumulative grade-point average, earning Coker University President's List honors her last three semesters. She was a DII ADA Academic Achievement Award winner in 2022, while being named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and a member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll twice.

Macias, a sophomore from Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, majoring in Art with a photography concentration. She has a 3.813 cumulative grade-point average during her four semesters in Hartsville, earning Coker University Dean's List Honors in each academic session. She was named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and a member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll in 2022.