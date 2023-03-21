FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior infielder Makayla Cuthbertson has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week for the period of March 13-19.

Cuthbertson, a 5-foot-4 native of Indian Trail, N.C., batted .619 (13-for-21) last week as FMU won all six of its games. From the leadoff spot in the lineup, she scored 11 runs with two doubles, two triples, three stolen bases, and eight runs batted in. She posted a .905 slugging percentage and had multiple hits in 4-of-6 games, including a 4-for-4 performance against Southern Wesleyan University on March 18.

In the field, she played two games at third base and four at shortstop, making only one error in 19 fielding chances.

For the season, Cuthbertson has multiple hits in half of FMU’s games (14 of 28) and nine multiple RBI games from the leadoff spot.

Among her conference brethren, she ranks first in runs scored (41) and triples (4); second in hits (42), RBIs (32), and doubles (8); third in walks (16); fourth in hitting (.462) and on-base percentage (.545); fifth in stolen bases (13); sixth in OPS (1.215); and 11th in slugging percentage (.670).

Later this week, the Patriots will play conference twinbills at King University (Tenn.) on Friday at 2 p.m. and at Lees-McRae College on Saturday at noon.

This marks the third time this season a Patriot has garnered Player of the Week accolades, as first baseball Taylor Watford was honored on Feb. 7 and outfielder Danielle Karacson on March 7.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

FMU signs Charlotte guard

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 5-foot-3 guard Nevaeh Farmer of Charlotte, N.C., to a national letter of intent to attend FMU next fall and compete for the Patriots during the 2023-24 season.

Farmer is a senior at North Mecklenburg High School. She averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 steals per game as the Vikings registered a 27-3 record and won the Queen City Athletic Conference title with a perfect 12-0 mark. She connected on 38.1 percent of her field goal attempts and shot 75.3 percent at the foul line, where she earned an astonishing 186 attempts this past season.

She earned Player of the Year recognition in the QCAC each of the past two seasons and was the 2023 District Player of the Year as well. She was also selected to participate in the Carolinas Classic All-Star Game.

During her four-year varsity career, she played in 93 contests and scored 1,153 points with 410 assists, 382 rebounds, and 350 steals.

“Nevaeh is a super quick scoring point guard that is also a lock-down defender,” Porter said. “She can get downhill in a hurray and score at the rim, but is also a true point guard that can facilitate and direct the team. She is very athletic and can handle the ball well. She has a high basketball IQ, comes from a quality high school program, and will fit in well with our system.”

Francis Marion ended its most recent campaign with a 20-7 record and placed second during the Conference Carolina regular season with an 18-2 mark.

Porter previously announced the signing of the signing of 6-foot-1 forward Trinity “Trin” Delaney of Columbia and 5-foot-4 guard MacKenzie “Kenzie” Feagin of Effingham as part of her 2023 recruiting class.