FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior Liam Day has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the period of March 13-19.

Day, a native of Edenvale, South Africa, helped FMU win its only match of the week, a 6-1 victory over 42nd-ranked University of Mount Olive in both team’s conference opener.

Day teamed with Leonel Gonzalez to upset the 33rd-ranked doubles duo in the nation, Guilherme Zotin de Oliveira and Daniel Hammond, by a 6-2 score at the No. 1 position. Then he recorded the clinching singles point with 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 victory at No.1 singles over UMO's Zotin de Oliveira.

That win upped his season singles mark to 9-2, and he leads all Conference Carolinas players in wins at the No.1 position.

Francis Marion has won four straight matches and is 7-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play. FMU will play host to Belmont Abbey College on Friday at 2 p.m. and Converse University on Saturday at noon. Both matches will be played on the Kassab Courts and admission is free.

Day is a graduate of St. Benedicts College and is majoring in economics. Earlier this month, he was named to the Conference Carolinas Winter/Spring Academic All-Conference Team, and he is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete (2022, 2020).

This marks the second time this season a Patriot has garnered Player of the Week accolades, as sophomore Martin Barbera was honored on March 8.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Coker 16

Shorter 4

HARTSVILLE - The Coker University men's lacrosse team defeated Shorter for their third consecutive win on Wednesday 16-4, taking its record to 6-3.

Ryan Forehand led the Cobras with five goals, followed closely by Augie Ford with three goals. Justin Beighey, Zyaire Marshall, and Jackson Duke collected two goals apiece, while Will Habel and Caden Gore registered one. Nathan Allan picked up 11 ground balls and three caused turnovers for the Cobras.

Coker also won 17 out of the 22 face-offs attempted and were 20-23 on clears for the day. Nathan Allan went 16-19 on face-offs, followed up by John McGovern IV went 1-1.

Ethan Hofert put up a hefty 51:28 minutes and claimed 10 saves out of 13 shots. Hofert only allowed three goals in his time between the pipes. KJ Seymore put in 8:32 minutes in the cage and brought in one save out of two shots.

The Cobras will be returning to the field Saturday against Lincoln Memorial. The first face off is set for 4 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial. Live stats and streaming will be available at www.cokercobras.com