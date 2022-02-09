LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Day named Conference Carolinas Tennis Player of the Week

Coker 75

Queens (N.C.) 57

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's basketball cruised past Queens (N.C.) for a South Atlantic Conference win Wednesday by a score of 75-57.

The Cobras doubled up the Royals through eight and a half minutes in the first quarter, before taking a nine-point lead to the second at 18-9. Queens would go on a run through the first three and a half minutes in the second quarter to get back within two, before the teams would trade buckets up until the half as Coker took a 31-25 lead to the break.

The Cobras found their offensive groove in the third quarter, out-scoring the Royals 27-14 in the frame. Coker would put things in cruise control in the fourth quarter to seal the home victory.

The Cobras shot 46.7 percent (28-60) from the floor in the game, including seven three-pointers. Diamond Jackson posted her first career double-double to lead the Cobras with new career-highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds.