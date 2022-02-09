LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Day named Conference Carolinas Tennis Player of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore Liam Day has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 6.
A native of Edenvale, South Africa, Day was 2-0 in both singles and doubles play last week as FMU competed in the Raines Company City of Florence Invitational Tennis Tournament.
Playing No. 1 singles, he defeated No.17-regionally ranked Armando Ferreira of the University of Mount Olive 7-5, 7-5 and Jannis Jung of Coker University 6-4, 6-0. Ferreira was the 2021 Conference Carolinas Player of the Year.
In the Patriots' match against eighth-ranked Lander University, he led Bailey Horne 6-4, 5-1 when the match was halted. Horne was an All-Conference selection last season.
In doubles play, he teamed with Leonel Gonzalez at the No. 1 spot for the Patriots. They won their match against the University of Mount Olive 6-2 and against Coker University 6-1, and were even in the match against Lander 5-5 when the doubles point was clinched.
Francis Marion will return to action on Sunday when the Patriots host Lenoir-Rhyne University at 2 p.m. on the Kassab Courts.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Coker 75
Queens (N.C.) 57
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's basketball cruised past Queens (N.C.) for a South Atlantic Conference win Wednesday by a score of 75-57.
The Cobras doubled up the Royals through eight and a half minutes in the first quarter, before taking a nine-point lead to the second at 18-9. Queens would go on a run through the first three and a half minutes in the second quarter to get back within two, before the teams would trade buckets up until the half as Coker took a 31-25 lead to the break.
The Cobras found their offensive groove in the third quarter, out-scoring the Royals 27-14 in the frame. Coker would put things in cruise control in the fourth quarter to seal the home victory.
The Cobras shot 46.7 percent (28-60) from the floor in the game, including seven three-pointers. Diamond Jackson posted her first career double-double to lead the Cobras with new career-highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Ashauntee Nelson added 10 points for Coker, who will be on the road Saturday at Mars Hill for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Queens (N.C.) 103
Coker 53
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's basketball fell to No. 15/10 Queens (N.C.) on Wednesday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 103-53.
Demar Anderson led the Cobras with a career-high 19 points, while Williams Onyeodi and Zavier Measmer each added 10 points. Onyeodi also led the way on the glass with six rebounds.
The Cobras hit the road for Mars Hill on Saturday for 4 p.m. matchup.