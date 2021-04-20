LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Hansen chosen as PBC Volleyball Player of the Week

Mattox hit .667 in three games against Columbus State over the weekend with seven RBI. The senior third baseman from Winnsboro, N.C., had a 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run. He collected multiple hits in all three games, going 2 for 4 in the opener with a double. He went 4 for 4 in game two with a double, a home run and four RBI and drove in three more in the third game, going 2 for 3.