LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Hansen chosen as PBC Volleyball Player of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior Alyssa Hansen has been named the Peach Belt Conference Volleyball Player of the Week for the week ending April 18.
A native of Apex, N.C., the 6-foot-0 outside hitter averaged 3.36 kills, 3.64 digs, and 0.91 blocks per set in three road matches last week, as FMU went 2-1. Hansen added two service aces with only one error in 41 total serves.
She registered a hitting percentage of .183 and recorded double-doubles at Augusta University (17 kills/17 digs) and at Young Harris College (11/13) and nearly a third at Lander University (9/10). She tallied six blocks in the match at Augusta.
Francis Marion concluded its COVID-delayed and abbreviated season with a 5-9 record.
Hansen is a graduate of Apex High School, where she garnered All-Conference honors three times for both her play on the court and her work in the classroom. She is majoring in biology, and was named to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction as a sophomore and gained a 2020 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award.
BASEBALL
FMU's Mattox named PBC Player of the Week
FLORENCE, S.C. − Francis Marion University's Todd Mattox was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week for the week ending April 19.
Mattox hit .667 in three games against Columbus State over the weekend with seven RBI. The senior third baseman from Winnsboro, N.C., had a 1.083 slugging percentage with two doubles and a home run. He collected multiple hits in all three games, going 2 for 4 in the opener with a double. He went 4 for 4 in game two with a double, a home run and four RBI and drove in three more in the third game, going 2 for 3.
He extended his on-base streak to 39 straight games dating back to last season. Mattox is ranked third in the PBC in batting average and is tied for fifth in RBI.