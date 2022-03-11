LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Lloyd-Evans, Wise earn CC monthly honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s Harri Lloyd-Evans and Paige Wise have been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women's Tennis Freshmen of the Month for the month of February.

Lloyd-Evans, a 5-foot-11 native of Newport, South Wales, United Kingdom, registered a 5-0 singles mark during the opening month of the season while playing at the No.2 position. All of his victories came in straight sets, and he dropped only 29 games during the five matches.

In doubles play, he teamed with freshman Martin Barbera to go 3-3 at the No.2 spot.

Wise, a 5-foot-8 native of Ballito, South Africa, posted a 3-0 singles record during the opening month of the season while playing at the No.2 position. She missed the squad’s first three matches of the year with an injury.

In doubles play, she teamed with junior Hermon Mikael to go 1-2 at the No.1 spot.

The Francis Marion tennis teams will open Conference Carolinas play on March 19 with a 2 p.m. match at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, N.C. The FMU women were originally scheduled to play Erskine College on Saturday, but that match has been postponed to March 25 because of the threat of wet weather this weekend.

FMU - Coker baseball postponed

FLORENCE − Friday's schedule contest between the Francis Marion and Coker baseball teams was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader. Game 1 will start at 1 p.m. and be a 9-inning contest. The second game will be seven innings.