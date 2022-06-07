LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Patterson named Academic All-American

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior infielder Ashtyn Patterson has named to the prestigious 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-America Softball Team for NCAA Division II.

Patterson was selected to the 12-member second-team. The squad is selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) and recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

A native of Andersonville, Tenn., Patterson finished her career at FMU with a perfect 4.00 grade point average as an art education and psychology double major. She earned her undergraduate degree in May.

She is one of 13 players among the 34 honored that boast a 4.00 GPA.

On the diamond, Patterson led Francis Marion in batting (.372 average), runs scored (57), stolen bases (8-of-10), and on-base percentage (.488). Her runs and on-base percentage were the second- and fifth-highest single-season marks respectively in program history.

Her on-base percentage was buoyed by the fact she was hit by a pitch 22 times – the second highest total in Division II for 2022. She also registered 13 doubles, four home runs, and 33 runs batted in. She safely reached base in 51 of the team's 55 contests, including the first 36 games of the season.

Earlier this spring, she was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team for District III of NCAA Division II, Conference Carolinas’ first-team All-Conference Team, the conference's All-Defensive Team, and the Academic All-Conference Team.

She helped lead FMU to a 33-22 record, an appearance in the Conference Carolinas Tournament title game, and the program's third-ever NCAA Division II National Tournament bid.

For her work in the classroom, Patterson earned the Swamp Fox Academic Award for 2021-22. She garnered NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete recognition in 2021, was named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction for 2021, and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. She received a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in both 2020 and 2021, was selected to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2021, and was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all six of her semesters.

Patterson is a product of Union County High School.

FMU softball adds graduate transfer catcher

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of graduate student transfer and 5-foot-7 catcher Reagan Glanz of Aberdeen, Wash., to the Patriot program for the 2023 season.

Glanz will come to FMU from Newberry College, where she played three seasons and earned her undergraduate degree, while graduating cum laude.

In her most recent season with the Wolves, she batted .261 with four extra base hits and 12 runs batted in.

She has career totals of 88 games played, three homers, 44 RBI, a .265 batting average, and a .357 on-base percentage.

She was named to the South Atlantic Conference Commission’s Honor Roll on two occasions.

Glanz is a product of Aberdeen High School, where she played for coach Jim McDaniel. She was a four-time first-team All-League catcher, including being named her league’s Most Valuable Player as a senior. She was also honored as the Dr. Scott A. Weatherwax Academic Athlete of the Year.

A three-sport prep athlete, she lettered all four years in softball, basketball, and soccer.

“Reagan is going to bring experience not only as a graduate transfer having played three years of collegiate softball, but experience playing softball within this region as well,” Vallee said. “Although she is from Washington state, she played here in the Palmetto State and is happy to stay in this area. We are excited to add her to our roster for 2023, and she is excited to be a Patriot and is ready to get started. We can’t wait to have her on the field wearing the red, white and blue.”

Vallee previously announced six additions for 2023: 5-3 shortstop Madalyn White of Currie, N.C., 5-7 right-handed pitcher/utility player Jenna Walling of Johns Island, 5-7 right-handed pitcher Jordan Rivera of Las Cruces, N.M., 5-4 utility player Mikaela Goss of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., 5-6 outfielder Anderson Thrower of Hanahan and 5-6 outfielder and first baseman Michaela Ponticello of Gloversville, N.Y.

The Patriots lose three seniors from this past season’s 33-22 squad that reached the Conference Carolinas Tournament title game and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

FMU men ranked 46th in final tennis poll

FLORENCE – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis team is ranked 46th in the final 2022 Division II Men’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Collegiate Tennis National Team Rankings.

The young 2022 Patriot squad was made up of only freshmen and sophomores and finished with a 14-7 mark under the direction of first-year coach Jay Evans. The win total represented a 12-win improvement over the 2021 campaign. Six of the team’s seven losses were to squads that are ranked 37th or high in the final poll, while FMU registered four victories over teams in the final ranking.

In the team’s first season as a member of Conference Carolinas, FMU placed fifth during the regular season and then advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament.

It marks the 28th time in the 52-year history of the Patriot program that Francis Marion has appears in a final national poll, including 25 of the past 27 seasons.

FMU women ranked 72th in final tennis poll

FLORENCE – The Francis Marion University women’s tennis team is ranked 72nd in the final 2022 Division II Women’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Collegiate Tennis National Team Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point.

The 2022 Patriot squad included only one senior and concluded its season with a 14-6 mark – a 10-win improvement over the 2021 campaign. First-year coach Jay Evans directed FMU to a second-place regular-season finish in Conference Carolinas, and an appearance in the conference tournament semifinals. This was Francis Marion’s first year as a member of Conference Carolinas.

Four of the team’s six losses were to squads that are ranked in the final poll.

It marks the 20th time in the 52-year history of the Patriot program that Francis Marion has appears in a final national poll, including 12 of the past 17 seasons.

Dunn hired as assistant men's soccer coach at Coker

HARTSVILLE - Matt Dunn has been hired as an assistant coach for Coker University men's soccer, head coach Michael Antoniewicz announced Tuesday.

"We are very excited about bringing Matt on staff," said Antoniewicz. "We had a long, extensive search and Matthew stood out as a perfect fit. He brings good experience and he knows the region. He has a good eye for the game and ticks all the boxes in what we were looking for. He is a great addition to the program and really excited about the future with him on board."

Dunn comes to Hartsville after serving two years as an assistant coach on the women's staff at Fort Hays State University. Dunn coached five All-Conference selections in two seasons, and the team reached the conference tournament in 2021. Prior to Fort Hays State, he was a student assistant at his alma mater Lees-McRae College, assisting with camps and all facets of the program in the offseason.

Dunn appeared in 33 games in a Lees-McRae Bobcats uniform over four seasons, and was also Team Captain as a senior. Dunn played in four Conference Carolinas tournaments, as the Bobcats reached the tournament semifinals twice during his career.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of coach Antoniewicz's program and Coker athletics as a whole," said Dunn. "I am looking forward to getting started and continue building on the successful seasons the Cobras have had recently. I truly believe in the vision Coach Antoniewicz has laid out for the future and am eager to contribute in achieving this. I want to thank everyone who has helped me get this opportunity and I am looking forward to being a part of the Coker family."

Dunn holds an English FA Level Two Soccer Coaching certification, is a holder of an English FA Youth Module 1 and also holds a United States Soccer Federation D License. He earned his master's degree in Health and Human Performance with a concentration in exercise science from Fort Hays State in May 2022, while also holding a bachelor's degree in Health and Wellness with a concentration in Human Performance from Lees-McRae, which he earned in 2020.