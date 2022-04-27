LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Patterson named first-team All-Conference

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior shortstop Ashtyn Patterson has been named to the first-team Conference Carolinas All-Conference Softball Team for 2022.

The announcement was made as the conference readies to holds its annual tournament at Tiger River Park in Duncan this weekend

Patterson, a native of Andersonville, Tenn., leads the Patriots with a .388 batting average. She has started all 47 contests this season, scored a team-high 52 runs and registered 10 doubles, four home runs, and 31 runs batted in. She owns a .500 on-base percentage, buoyed by a conference-leading 18 hit-by-pitches. She also leads FMU with seven stolen bases in nine attempts.

She safely reached base in each of the first 36 contests this season and has tallied 16 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games. She ranks among the top 10 in the conference in five categories: average, on-base percentage, runs, hits, and hit-by-pitches.

Against conference opponents, she batted .413 with 21 RBI in 24 games.

Defensively, she has a .961 fielding percentage.

Earlier, she was named to the conference’s Academic All-Conference Team.

She has helped FMU to a 29-18 record. The Patriots enter this week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament as the fifth seed and will face Belmont Abbey College on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The two squads split their 2022 doubleheader just five days ago in Belmont, N.C., with Belmont Abbey earning a walk-off 3-2 win in game one and FMU claiming game two by an 11-1 score in six innings. Francis Marion leads the all-time series 26-4.

A victory over the Crusaders would move FMU into the winners’ bracket on Friday at noon. A loss drops FMU into the losers’ bracket for a 2 p.m. contest on Friday. Play will continue through the championship game on Sunday at noon.

GOLF

Kennedy places sixth, Patriots rally to get second

McKINNEY, Texas – Junior Casper Kennedy shot his second consecutive even-par 72 to rally Francis Marion University on Wednesday to a second-place finish at the 2022 Southland Conference Championship Men’s Golf Tournament.

The three-day, 54-hole event was played on the 7,219-yard, par-72 Dye Course at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club.

Francis Marion carded its best round of the tournament on Wednesday with a 297 tally. The Patriots, at 902, finished 10 strokes behind champion Southeastern Louisiana University (892). The Lions earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I National Tournament.

Following the Patriots were the University of New Orleans (905) and Augusta University (905), University of Incarnate Word (914), Houston Baptist University (916), and Nicholls State University (920).

Kennedy finished as the top Patriot golfer as his 54-hole total of four-over 220 placed him in a tie for sixth place in the players’ standings. He shot three-under on the front nine during Wednesday’s final round, and finished among the tournament leaders in birdies with nine.

FMU senior and McBee native Grant Sellers fired a 74 during the final round and finished tied for 11th at 225, while junior Carlos Garre shot a 73 and placed 14th with a 227 total.

The other two FMU golfers were senior McClure Thompson (76-78-78=232), who tied for 17th place, and junior Mitchell Vance (77-77-82=236), who placed 26th. Thompson and Garre are both products of North Myrtle Beach High School, while Vance graduated from Hartsville High School.

UIW’s Joe Buenfeld shot a final-round 72 to rally and capture tournament medalist honors with an even-par 71-73-72=216 scorecard.

The tournament concludes the 2021-22 season for Francis Marion. The Patriots finished with a 293.3 team stroke average, its second-lowest in the past 30 seasons, and five Top-5 finishes in 10 events.

This was FMU’s first post-season conference tournament competition since moving to NCAA Division I status in 2006.