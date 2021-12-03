LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Pierce, Gillespie earn Freshman of the Month honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University volleyball setter Kaylee Gillespie and men’s basketball center Jonah Pierce have been named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for their respective sports for the month of November.
Pierce, a 6-foot-8 center from Sanford, Fla., averaged 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for Francis Marion during November. He shot 67.3 percent from the floor during the month, while helping the Patriots to a 3-2 record.
Pierce collected two double-doubles with 16 points and 14 boards against Pfeiffer University on Nov. 17 and 23 points and 14 rebounds against the University of Mount Olive in league play on Nov. 23. He was named the conference Defensive Player of the Week for Nov. 15-21, and finished the first month of his collegiate career with eight assists, six blocks and three steals.
A native of Pickens, Gillespie averaged 10.6 assists and 2.6 digs per set in the month of November as the Patriots went 5-0, won the conference’s East Division title and the conference tournament championship, and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the fourth time in program history.
She added six kills and seven block assists, recorded three double-doubles, and ended FMU’s thrilling five-set win over North Greenville University in the Conference Carolinas championship match with a season-best 49 assists. She was named to the first-team All-Conference squad and was selected to the conference tournament All-Tournament Team.
WRESTLING
Coker's Ross earns SAC honor
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Coker University wrestler Hunter Ross has been named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for November.
Ross would place second at 133 pounds for the Cobras in his first collegiate action at the 40th annual Pembroke Classic on Nov. 7, blanking Jalen Villalobos 16-0 by tech fall in his opening match. Ross then shut out Mount Olive's Isaiah Olive by major decision 8-0, before pinning Nyshaad Hannon of Allen in 4:12. He then faced off with teammate Ruben Calderon in the finals, with Calderon winning 6-4 in sudden victory.
Ross then placed second at 133 pounds at the Cougar Open on Nov. 14, starting his day with a win by fall in 40 seconds over Gabe Nesmith of Bluefield State before defeating Hobbs by decision 8-3. Ross picked up an 11-0 major decision over Rahsun Lawrence of East Carolina University wrestling club, before falling in the championship match by decision. Ross then had a hand in Coker's 46-3 win over Allen, winning by decision 9-4 over Hannon at 133 pounds to then extend Coker's lead to 6-0 in the contest.
This is Ross's first career Freshman of the Month honor.
Coker's Van Alst 11th in latest national rankings
MANHEIM, Pa. - Coker University senior wrestler Zachary Van Alst is ranked No. 11 at 149 pounds in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division II national rankings.
Van Alst is 3-0 on the young season for the Cobras, with two wins by fall and one win by decision. He earned a win by fall over Ya'Donnis Hardaway of Allen University in Coker's 46-3 win over Allen on Nov. 20, before pinning Jacob Arnold of St. Andrews in Coker's 47-3 win over St. Andrews that same day. In his only South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action of the season, Van Alst earned a hard-fought 2-1 win by decision over Dylan Wilman of Mount Olive in Coker's 27-15 win on Dec. 1.
The Cobras will be back in action at the 42nd annual Midwest Classic hosted by the University of Indianapolis on Dec. 18-19. Live coverage for the event can be found at www.cokercobras.com.