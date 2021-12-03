LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Pierce, Gillespie earn Freshman of the Month honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University volleyball setter Kaylee Gillespie and men’s basketball center Jonah Pierce have been named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for their respective sports for the month of November.

Pierce, a 6-foot-8 center from Sanford, Fla., averaged 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for Francis Marion during November. He shot 67.3 percent from the floor during the month, while helping the Patriots to a 3-2 record.

Pierce collected two double-doubles with 16 points and 14 boards against Pfeiffer University on Nov. 17 and 23 points and 14 rebounds against the University of Mount Olive in league play on Nov. 23. He was named the conference Defensive Player of the Week for Nov. 15-21, and finished the first month of his collegiate career with eight assists, six blocks and three steals.

A native of Pickens, Gillespie averaged 10.6 assists and 2.6 digs per set in the month of November as the Patriots went 5-0, won the conference’s East Division title and the conference tournament championship, and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the fourth time in program history.