LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Pollard, Zamora, Peters earn All-Region honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior defender Sam Pollard, junior midfielder Alvaro Zamora, and senior midfielder Oliver Peters have been selected to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches’ All-Southeast Region men’s soccer team.

Pollard was named to the first team, Zamora to the second team, and Peters to the third team.

Pollard was a third-team selection in 2019, while Zamora and Peters were first-team picks in 2019, the most recent time the post-season honors were awarded.

Pollard, a native of Perth, Australia, led FMU is points with six goals and eight assists (second best in Conference Carolinas). He played all but 18 minutes this past season and helped anchor a Patriot defense that allowed only 20 goals in 19 matches and an average of only 4.3 shots on goal per match. He is a four-time All-Conference selection.

Zamora, a native of Madrid, Spain, led the Patriots with seven goals despite playing only 51 percent of the team’s minutes due to injuries. The goal total was tied for sixth best in the conference. Two of his scores were match-winners, he shared the team lead with 33 shots, and registered one assist. He is a three-time All-Conference pick.