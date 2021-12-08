LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Pollard, Zamora, Peters earn All-Region honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior defender Sam Pollard, junior midfielder Alvaro Zamora, and senior midfielder Oliver Peters have been selected to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches’ All-Southeast Region men’s soccer team.
Pollard was named to the first team, Zamora to the second team, and Peters to the third team.
Pollard was a third-team selection in 2019, while Zamora and Peters were first-team picks in 2019, the most recent time the post-season honors were awarded.
Pollard, a native of Perth, Australia, led FMU is points with six goals and eight assists (second best in Conference Carolinas). He played all but 18 minutes this past season and helped anchor a Patriot defense that allowed only 20 goals in 19 matches and an average of only 4.3 shots on goal per match. He is a four-time All-Conference selection.
Zamora, a native of Madrid, Spain, led the Patriots with seven goals despite playing only 51 percent of the team’s minutes due to injuries. The goal total was tied for sixth best in the conference. Two of his scores were match-winners, he shared the team lead with 33 shots, and registered one assist. He is a three-time All-Conference pick.
Peters started all 19 matches and was on the field for all but 27 minutes of the 2021 campaign. The Ipswich, Suffolk, England, native recorded four goals (including the match-winner at Emmanuel College) and four assists, while garnering All-Conference accolades for the second time.
The trio led FMU to a 12-5-2 record, the Conference Carolinas regular season championship, and an appearance in the conference tournament championship match.
Earlier, Pollard and Zamora were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2 CCA) All-Region second-team squad.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Patriots sign pair
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of 5-foot-4 forward Ashlyn Farrar of Clover and 5-foot-7 attacking midfielder Izzy Ashley of Kannapolis, N.C., during the recent national signing period.
As a junior, Farrar tallied 13 goals and helped Clover High win a region championship. She was also a member of the 2019 region title winning squad that reached the upper state finals.
She has been a member of the school’s A/B Honor Roll for three years.
“Coming from South Carolina we are excited to add Ashlyn,” Parker said. “As evidenced by her stats, she can put the ball in the net. We look forward to seeing what she can do for us on the front-line next season."
In only eight matches as a junior at Concord High, Ashley recorded 11 goals and 12 assists and earned All-Region honors.
She was an All-Conference pick as a freshman and has twice been named her team’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Ashley has also played with the Charlotte Soccer Academy.
"We are happy to introduce Izzy, a native North Carolinian, to our squad for the fall 2022 season. She will provide the tactical vision and technical touch we need in the midfield.”
The newcomers will join former teammates on the Patriot roster as defender Jadelyn Taylor and midfielder Brenna McCombs hail from Clover High School and defender Gracie Adkins is a product of Concord High School. The recent 2021 FMU squad loses six seniors off its roster.