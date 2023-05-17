FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University’s Chelsea Seidewitz has been named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for women’s tennis, this time for April 2023.

She previously earned the award for the month of February.

Seidewitz, a native of Fassberg, Germany, went 5-0 in singles play at the No.2 position during the month of April, and was 2-3 in doubles action at the No.1 rung. Conference tournament action was not included in the monthly totals.

The Patriots posted a 3-2 mark during their five regular-season matches in April.

A second-team All-Conference selection, Seidewitz finished her entire freshman campaign with team-best 14-3 singles record.

Francis Marion concluded its season with a 10-11 record and placed seventh during the Conference Carolinas regular season.

Seidewitz is a product of Christian-Gymnasium Hermannsburg and is majoring in business and management.

MEN'S TENNIS

FMU trio earns academic All-District honors

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University juniors Liam Day and Adam Ernberg and sophomore Austin Vienna have been named to the College Sports Communicators Men’s Tennis 2023 Academic All-District Team that was released recently.

Selected by CSC, the All-District Team recognizes the area's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-America honorees to be announced in June.

Day, a native of Edenvale, South Africa, owns a 3.714 cumulative grade point average as an economics major. On the court, the three-year letterman posted a 15-4 mark at the No.1 singles position this past season and a 13-4 record at No.1 doubles. He was named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and garnered Academic All-Conference recognition.

He has twice earned ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition, has been named his squad’s most valuable player each of the past two seasons, and been inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society.

Ernberg hails from Solvesborg, Sweden, and has a 3.629 GPA as an industrial engineering major. He recorded a 3-9 singles record and a 2-10 doubles mark in 2023. He was selected to the Academic All-Conference Team for 2023 and has twice received ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition. He serves on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll four times.

Vienna, a native of Huntingdale, Victoria, Australia, has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a psychology major. He was 1-5 in singles play this season and 3-4 in doubles competition. He was named an ITA Scholar-Athlete in 2022, was named to the 2022 Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll, and has been placed on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll following two semesters.

The trio helped lead Francis Marion to a 13-8 mark this season, the Conference Carolinas regular-season championship, and a national ranking at the end of the regular season.

The Division II CSC Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2023 Divisions II Academic All-America® program.

Day is a product of St. Benedicts College, while Ernberg is a graduate of Osteranggymnasiet Kristianstad and Vienna is a graduate of Rowville Secondary College.