LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Thigpen earns PBC volleyball honor

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion middle-blocker, Iyanla Thigpen, is second-team, all-Peach Belt.
She averaged 1.95 kills per set this past season. She led the team and ranked sixth in the PBC with a .263 hitting percentage. She ranked second on the Patriot squad with 26 total blocks and a 0.70 blocks per set average.
Thigpen had three matches where she posted double-figure kill totals, including a season-high 14 in a marathon five-set win at Georgia College. She registered a season-high seven blocks versus USC Aiken early in the season.
Several athletes
star in classroom
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion athletic officials recently announced the names of 17 Patriot student-athletes named to the university’s chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.
To earn a place in this honor society, a student-athlete must be at least a junior academically, have a 3.40 cumulative grade point average on a 4.00 scale, and have an endorsement from his or her respective head coach. The nominees are then screened by a selection committee.
The 2021 inductees are baseball pitcher JD Bailey, golfers Pierre De Caevel and Grainger Howle, men’s soccer players Magnus Hoejland and Javier Morcillo, women’s soccer players Anna Capra and Rachael Hennenkamp and softball players Janecia Hemingway, Addie May, Ashtyn Patterson and Bailey Perdue.
Also, women’s tennis players Hermon Mikael and Eva Zannier and volleyball players Alyssa Hansen, Finn Millians, Lily Walton and Alexis Watts.
Ten current Patriot student-athletes were previously inducted: baseball pitcher Austin Moody, golfers John Burghardt and Michael Rials, women’s track and field athlete London Richardson, softball player Taylor Lutian, volleyball player Kayla Arthur, men’s tennis player Mauricio Guerrero and women’s soccer players Emma Hall, Megan Misuraca and Sarah Moll.
Over the past 21 years, 227 different FMU student-athletes have earned this honor.
LATE THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Coker advances
in SAC tourney
KODAK, Tenn. -- Coker won in the opening round, 4-2, over Lenoir-Rhyne on Thursday.
Coker got on the board first when Jackson Williams launched a two-run homerover the left field wall to score Kody Hanna, putting the Cobras up 2-0. They would strike again in the third from Cory Listing's two-RBI double down the left field line that scored Cam Murray and Phill Griffor, extending the Cobra lead 4-0.
Coker's defense would hold the Lenoir-Rhyne offense hitless until the bottom of the third.