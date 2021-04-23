LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Thigpen earns PBC volleyball honor

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion middle-blocker, Iyanla Thigpen, is second-team, all-Peach Belt.

She averaged 1.95 kills per set this past season. She led the team and ranked sixth in the PBC with a .263 hitting percentage. She ranked second on the Patriot squad with 26 total blocks and a 0.70 blocks per set average.

Thigpen had three matches where she posted double-figure kill totals, including a season-high 14 in a marathon five-set win at Georgia College. She registered a season-high seven blocks versus USC Aiken early in the season.

Several athletes

star in classroom

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion athletic officials recently announced the names of 17 Patriot student-athletes named to the university’s chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.

To earn a place in this honor society, a student-athlete must be at least a junior academically, have a 3.40 cumulative grade point average on a 4.00 scale, and have an endorsement from his or her respective head coach. The nominees are then screened by a selection committee.