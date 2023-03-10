FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University right-handed pitcher Jenna Walling has been named the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for February for the sport of softball.

Walling, a 5-foot-6 native of Johns Island, won all eight of her starts during February with five complete games and a 2.98 earned run average. She logged 49.1 innings and struck out 29 batters while walking only 14. Opponents batted only .267 against her.

Two of her victories came against nationally ranked opponents: a 12-4 win over No.17 Kutztown University on Feb. 18 and a 2-1 win over ninth-ranked Adelphi University on Feb. 19. Three of her wins came on the road and five were at home.

For the month, she led the conference in wins, starts, and innings pitched and ranked eighth in strikeouts. She helped Francis Marion to a 14-2 mark during the month.

Francis Marion’s next doubleheader will be Tuesday at home against West Chester University at 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Seidewitz tabbed as

Freshman of the Month

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University’s Chelsea Seidewitz has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Month for the month of February.

Seidewitz, a native of Fassberg, Germany, went unbeaten in singles play (5-0) and 2-2 in doubles competition.

In singles play, she earned a straight-sets victory over an opponent from Bluefield State University and three-set (or decided in a tiebreaker) wins over players from Coker University (twice), Augusta University, and Lenoir-Rhyne University. Three wins came at the No. 2 position and two were at the No. 3 spot.

She has played every match at No.1 doubles, teaming with junior Julie Martincova.

Seidewitz’s next action will come on Sunday (Mar. 12) when Francis Marion (5-4) hosts Lincoln Memorial University at 8 a.m. on the Kassab Courts. Please note that is an earlier start time as wet weather forecasted for later in the day moved up the schedule.

Seidewitz was named the conference Player of the Week for the opening week of the 2023 season.