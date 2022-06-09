LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Wise named ITA Region Rookie of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshman Paige Wise has been named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Southeast Region Rookie of the Year.

A native of Ballito, South Africa, Wise made an immediate impact with the Patriot program. She posted a perfect 16-0 mark in singles action – including an 11-0 record in Conference Carolinas play at the No.1 position – becoming the first Patriot female to go through an entire (full) season of competition unbeaten in singles. She dropped only two sets all season, and was not involved in any tiebreakers.

In doubles action, she played mostly with junior Hermon Mikael, and posted an 8-9 record all at the No.1 spot.

She helped lead FMU to a 14-6 record, a second-place finish during the conference regular season, an appearance in the conference tournament semifinals, and a No.72 national ranking in the end-of-the-season ITA national poll. The squad’s win total represented a 10-win improvement over the previous season.

Earlier this spring, Wise was selected the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Player of the Year for 2022.

FMU's Nobles earns NCBWA honor

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles has earned honorable mention All-America Team accolades from National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Nobles, a native of Greenville, N.C., became only the 12th Patriot in program history to eclipse the .400 plateau by batting .402 with 51 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 53 runs batted in. The home run total was the second-highest season total in FMU history. He set a team record for slugging percentage (.736) and his on-base percentage of .518 was the second-best mark in program history.

He ended the season having safely reached base in each of the final 27 games, and led FMU with 17 multi-RBI contests. He registered 23 multi-hit games, drove in 24 of his RBI with two outs, and committed only three errors for a .988 fielding percentage.

He helped Francis Marion to a 29-19 record this past season – an 11-win improvement over the previous season – in the team’s first year as a member of Conference Carolinas. He also led the Patriots to their most prolific hitting year in program history. The team’s batting average of .353 led the conference and ranks fifth nationally, and is 12 points higher than the school’s single season record of .341 set in 1985.

Previously, Nobles garnered All-Region accolades from three organizations: American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings, NCBWA, and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). He was also a first-team All-Conference selection in 2022, and was named to the Conference Carolinas Spring Academic All-Conference Team.