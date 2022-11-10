LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Zamora nets Elite 23 Award for men’s soccer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University midfielder Alvaro Zamora was presented the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 Award for men’s soccer at the recent championship tournament in Browns Summit, N.C.

A native of Madrid, Spain, Zamora recorded a cumulative 3.877 grade point average as a marketing major. He earned his undergraduate degree last May and is currently working on a masters of business administration degree.

The Elite 23 Award honors student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA at their respective championship site. The award is modeled after the NCAA's Elite 90 Award, allowing all student-athletes at the championship site to win the award.

Selection criteria requires that a student-athlete be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, and in at least his or her second year at their current institution.

Zamora recently concluded his playing career as one of the most decorated Patriots in program history, earned first-team All-Conference honors all four years and to this point receiving All-Region accolades twice. This season, he tallied seven goals and four assists, and upped his career totals to 21 goals and 14 assists in 64 appearances.

For his work in the classroom, Zamora garnered All-Conference Academic honors three times and received a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award for both 2020 and 2021. He earned the Marketing Award at the university's 2022 Academic Awards Day ceremony and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fall Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all six of his semesters.

Zamora becomes the second Patriot to earn an Elite 23 Award this fall after junior Cullen Dore was presented the honor for men’s cross country.

VOLLEYBALL

Patriot pair named to All-Conference squad

FLORENCE – Junior setter Kaylee Gillespie and junior middleblocker Kalee Peter have been selected to the Conference Carolinas All-Conference Volleyball Team for 2022.

Both players garnered third-team honors. Gillespie earns All-Conference recognition for the second consecutive year.

Gillespie, a native of Pickens, ranks third in the conference in assists (9.72) and sixth in service aces (0.48 per set). She has played every set this season, averages 2.45 digs per set, and has recorded a team-high 49 aces, 40 total blocks, and 12 doubles-doubles (assists and digs).

Twice this season, she has been named the conference Specialist of the Week, and she recently climbed into fourth place on the Patriot career list for assists with 2,328. She was also recently named to the Academic All-Conference Team.

Peter, a native of Carroll, Iowa, is averaging 2.03 kills per set with a team-best .301 hitting percentage – sixth best in the conference. She has also registered 12 service aces, 62 digs, and 53 total blocks. This is her first season at FMU after playing two years at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Francis Marion (16-11) will face North Greenville University (20-10) in the quarterfinals of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at UNC Pembroke. The tournament semifinals and finals will also be hosted by UNCP on Saturday and Sunday respectively.