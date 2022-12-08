LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Former FMU 3B Mattox signs with Frontier League

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Francis Marion University third baseman Todd Mattox has signed a contract with the Lake Erie Crushers of the independent professional Frontier League.

The 16-team Frontier League features teams in seven states and Canada, and has a schedule that runs from mid-May through early September.

The Crushers are based in Avon, Ohio, and play in the 3,500-seat Mercy Health Stadium. Jared Lemieux is the team’s on-field manager.

This past season at FMU, Mattox hit .393 with 54 runs, 14 doubles, five triples (led Conference Carolinas), two homers, 46 runs batted in, and a .464 on-base percentage.

He safely reached base in 46 of the 48 games, including a 79-game streak that when snapped was only nine shy of the all-time Division II record. He ended his career with program history’s fourth-best average (.392).

In 2021, Mattox batted .405 to become only the 10th Patriot to reach the .400 mark.

A native of Winnsboro, Mattox earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in general business last May.

He was a two-time first-team All-Conference selection and a two-time All-Region pick. For his work in the classroom, he was named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll in 2022 and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on two occasions.

Mattox is a product of Blythewood High School.

CROSS COUNTRY

Patriots ink Wade Hampton runner

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University women’s cross country coach Mark Bluman has announced the signing of Emily Gaines of Taylors to a national letter of intent. Gaines will enroll at FMU next fall and run for the Patriots in 2023.

Gaines, 5-foot-2, is a senior at Wade Hampton High School, where she runs under the direction of coach Rick Zeller. She placed 25th at the Region 2-4A championship meet, and served as team captain for the Generals’ squad.

She owns personal best times of 21:59 for 5,000-meters and 6:51 for 1,600-meters.

A five-year letterwinner in both cross country and track, she was named the program’s most improved runner in 2019. She will graduate with honors in health science.

“Emily is a product of a family of runners, and she comes from a solid prep program,” Bluman said. “She is an experienced runner that will arrive on campus well prepared for collegiate competition. She is also a good student in the classroom.”