LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Four Patriots named to volleyball Academic All-District Team

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four Francis Marion University volleyball players – graduate student middleblocker Lily Walton, junior outside hitter Lexi Albright, junior setter Kaylee Gillespie and sophomore libero Zoie Larkins – have been named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team for the Southeast Region of NCAA Division II.

The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, II, and III and NAIA. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.

Walton, a native of Charlotte, N.C., compiled a 3.764 grade point average as an undergraduate student studying psychology. She earned her degree last May and now has a 4.00 GPA as a graduate student working on a master’s of business administration degree. On the court, she appeared in 25 matches this season, making 12 starts. She averaged 1.50 kills and 0.59 blocks per set, with a .187 hitting percentage. She earned Academic All-Conference honors each of the past three seasons, and is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. She received Division II ADA Academic Achievement Awards for both 2020 and 2021, has been named to the Conference Presidential Honor Roll twice, and been placed on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all six of her semesters.

Albright owns a 3.805 GPA as a political science major. The Easley native played in 27 matches, made 25 starts, and received Academic All-Conference Team honors. She has received Conference Presidential Honor Roll recognition each of the last two years and been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters. She has also participated in the Model UN program.

Gillespie, who hails from Pickens, has a 3.977 GPA with a double major in psychology and human resource management. She started all 28 matches and played in every set this season; averaged 9.75 assists, 2.42 digs, and 0.39 blocks per set; and served a team-high 50 aces. She earned both All-Conference and Academic All-Conference recognition, is part of the University‘s Honors Program, and has served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for two years. She has been named to the Conference Presidential Honor Roll twice and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll four times.

Larkins, a Kingsport, Tenn. native, has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a mathematics major. She is part of the University’s Honors College. She also played in every set of the 2022 season and averaged 3.32 digs per set with 20 service aces. Off the court, she is serving on the SAAC, was named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for 2022, and has been selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll each of her first two semesters.

Walton is a product of Charlotte Christian School, while Albright graduated from Powdersville High School, Gillespie from Pickens High School, and Larkins from Dobyns-Bennett High School.

The Division II CSC Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Division II Academic All-America programs.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cobras ranked 8th in latest region poll

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team is ranked eighth in the week three D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.

The Cobras currently sit at 5-1 on the season, their best start through six games since joining the South Atlantic Conference in 2013-14. After receiving votes in the week two poll, Coker picked up a 93-80 win over Livingstone, propelling them to the No. 8 regional ranking. The Cobras are just one of three teams inside the top 10 in the weekly poll.

"It's very early, but this ranking is a testament to how together our young team has been this season," said coach Jarred Merrill. "This is a really tough-minded group and we look to build upon this early success and continue growing."

Augusta is the top-ranked team in the region, as the Jaguars received 60 points and all six first place votes. Lincoln Memorial is second with 53 points, followed by UNC Pembroke (49), Tusculum (41), Lander (27), North Georgia (27), Young Harris (19), Coker (10), Columbus State (9) and Flagler (8).

The D2SIDA Poll is for publicity purposes only and is not used in the selection process for the NCAA Division II postseason.

Coker is back on the court Wednesday, traveling to USC Aiken. Opening tip is set for 7:30 p.m.