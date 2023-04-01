FLORENCE, S.C. – A walk-off grand slam by senior catcher Isaac Schuck in game one and a walk-off two-run single by freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III in game two powered Francis Marion University to a doubleheader sweep of Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

The Patriots took the opener 7-3 and the second contest 6-5 to complete the three-game series sweep and improve to 18-19 overall and 11-10 in conference play. FMU moved into fifth place in the league standings.

Francis Marion will host Augusta University on Tuesday at 6 p.m. as the Patriots seek their sixth consecutive win.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Schuck drilled an 0-1 pitch from Josiah Sizemore 357 feet over the left field wall to give Francis Marion a 7-3 victory in the opening contest. The game was scheduled for only seven innings, and since it went nine innings, by conference rule the second game of the twinbill became the seven-inning game.

Schuck finished the game with two hits, while sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley went 3-for-5.

FMU senior right-hander Austin Moore (1-1) was the beneficiary of the outburst. He tossed three innings in relief and allowed only a single baserunner. Between he and Patriot starter Chas DeBruhl, FMU retired 16 of the final 17 Southern Wesleyan batters to come to the plate. DeBruhl allowed the three runs on only four hits, while striking out a career-high nine batters.

SWU first baseman Clifton Olmstead, mired in a 1-for-18 slump this season, opened the scoring with a solo home run to left field in the second inning. The margin doubled to 2-0 when third baseman Cam Mitchem blasted a solo shot down the left field line in the third, while FMU stranded five runners over the first three frames.

In the fourth, catcher Justin Purdom lined the Warriors’ third solo homer of the game to left field, but the Patriots answered with their first run in the bottom of the inning. Schuck led off with a double just inside the third base bag. He moved to third on a ground out and scored on an RBI-ground out by Bussey III.

A two-out RBI single back up the middle by junior shortstop Blake Falor got FMU to within 3-2 in the sixth. Still trailing 3-2 entering the seventh and final inning, SWU starter Steven Mufareh retired the first two Patriot batters. Sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau kept the game going by beating out an infield single to third base. Freshman Peyton Starkey pinch ran for Crepeau and promptly stole second base. Wakefield took a 2-2 pitch and dropped a run-scoring single into left field to plate Starkey and knot the score at 3-3.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Francis Marion mounted its game-winning attack in the bottom of the ninth. Oakley recorded a one-out single, but was forced at second base for the second out on a ground ball by Hardee. The relay throw to first on the play was wild and Hardee took second base. Walks to sophomore first baseman Tyler Reynolds and Wakefield loaded the bases, setting the stage for Schuck’s walk-off hit.

Warrior reliever Josh Fenton (2-1) was tagged with the loss.

In the second contest, FMU entered the bottom of the seventh and final inning trailing 5-4. Reynolds led off with a pinch hit single and was pinch run for by Starkey. A throwing error on a pick-off attempt sent Starkey to second. Crepeau then walked before Wakefield was retired on strikes. On the strikeout, Starkey was caught off second, but the third baseman dropped the throw during the rundown and both runners moved up to second and third.

Schuck was walked intentionally to load the bases, but that was followed by a line out to right for the second out. Bussey III then drove a 2-2 pitch deep into the left center field gap scoring the tying and winning runs and setting off a second on-field celebration.

Senior righty Ben Thornton (2-1), the final of four FMU hurlers, earned the win with a scoreless seventh inning.

SWU reliever Andrew Patterson (1-1) was the losing pitcher.

Oakley, Bussey III, and senior designated hitter Naphis Llanos all registered two hits for FMU in the nightcap.

Both teams scratched single runs in the first inning of game two. Crepeau accounted for the Patriot tally with an RBI-single off the diving first baseman’s glove.

Senior right fielder Will Hardee laced an RBI-single to left center in the third frame to put FMU up 2-1. Later in the inning, Hardee scored on a wild pitch and Llanos blooped a fly ball run-scoring single (that was lost in the evening sky by the outfielder) into left to give Francis Marion a 4-1 lead.

Olmstead hit a deep grand slam into the trees beyond the left field wall in the fourth to stake the Warriors (12-22, 7-11) to a 5-4 advantage, and the score remained that way until the seventh.

Wakefield extended his streak of safely reaching base to 29 contests by reaching in both contests.

FDTC 14-8

USCL 4-3

LANCASTER − Florence-Darlington Tech's baseball team swept a pair of games from USC Lancaster on Saturday, winning the opener 14-4 in six innings before taking the second contest 8-3 in 11 innings.

The victory kept the Stingers (34-5) perfect in Region 10 with an 11-0 mark heading into Sunday's twinbill.

In the first game, Javier Crespo homered twice and drove in six runs for Tech. Hunter Bryson doubled and drove in a pair while Ben Venables collected two hits. Noah Stout also homered.

Spenser Hamblen struck out five on the mound in five innings of work.

In Game 2, Austin Windham allowed three runs on two hits five strikeouts and two walks in five innings of work.

Crespo and Stout each homered again, with Crespo driving in four runs and Stout two. Dylan Johnson and Rom Kellis, with Johnson driving in a run and Kellis doubling.

Jay Douglas also had two hits for Tech.

SOFTBALL

FMU 14-18

Chowan 0-1

MURFREESBORO, N.C. – Senior first baseman Taylor Watford registered six hits and drove in eight runs to lead Francis Marion University to a doubleheader sweep of Chowan University on Saturday in Conference Carolinas softball play.

FMU won the opener 14-0 and the second contest 18-1 in five innings.

Francis Marion ups its overall record to 29-9 and its conference mark to 9-5. The Patriots will host Barton College for a conference twinbill on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

FMU freshman right-hander Jenna Walling (15-3) tossed a one-hitter in the opener. The Johns Island native allowed only a fifth-inning single, while striking out a career-high 11 batters.

Watford, native of Lamar and a product of Hartsville High School, was 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and three RBIs, while senior second baseman Megan Matsil was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and two driven in. Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson also had three hits and scored twice. Four other Patriots had two hits apiece.

FMU batted around in the top of the first in game one and scored five times. After three consecutive walks loaded the bases, Matsil stroked a two-run single and senior designated player Savana Rosson followed with an RBI-double. Matsil scored the fourth run on a wild pitch and graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz plated the fifth run with an infield RBI-single.

The margin increased to 6-0 in the third when junior right fielder Katie Smith sent a liner into shallow right that eluded a diving fielder and the Greenwood native ended up on third with a triple. She then came home on a sacrifice fly by sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai.

The Patriots batted around again in the seventh scoring eight times. Freshman third baseman Madalyn White singled home a run and Watford followed with a three-run homer over the right-center field wall. Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson doubled home two runs and Smith and Bellai each rapped out run-scoring singles to account for the final tally.

In the second contest, Francis Marion scored at least two runs in every inning en route to the 18-1 victory. Patriot senior righty Rachel Davis (13-6) surrender only one run on four hits, while fanning six.

Watford was 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double, and five RBIs. Cuthbertson, Matsil, and Rosson all recorded two hits with Rosson driving in three. Matsil now has an eight-game hitting streak and has now reached base safely in each of the past 19 contests.

A sacrifice fly by Matsil and an RBI-single by Rosson staked FMU to a 2-0 first-inning lead. That increased to 5-0 in the second when Matsil singled home one run and Rosson doubled in two.

A two-run triple by Cuthbertson highlighted a four-run third that upped the advantage to 9-0. Watford cleared the bases with a three-run double as part of five-run fourth frame, and freshman Mikaela Goss collected her first career hit and RBI during the four-run fifth inning.

LATE FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Gaston 2-5

FDTC 0-3

FLORENCE − The Florence Darlington Tech softball team dropped a pair of decisions to Gaston College on Friday, losing the opener 2-0 before falling in the second game 5-3.

Gaston starter Brantleigh Parrott allowed just three hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout for the Rhinos.

Saturday's games against Spartanburg Methodist College were rained out and will be made up at a later date. The Stingers (15-14, 3-7) will next travel to Gaston College on Thursday for a twinbill.