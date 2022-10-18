LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Garre, Sellers nab Top-5 finishes as FMU golf places 2nd

KENNESAW, Ga. – Carlos Garre and Grant Sellers both recorded Top-5 finishes in the players’ standings and Francis Marion University tied for second in the team standings after Tuesday’s final round of the Pinetree Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Kennesaw State University.

Final-round scores were affected by cold and windy playing conditions on the 7,108-yard, par-72 Pinetree Country Club course. Only two golfers broke par over the final 18 holes.

The Patriots carded a 306-team score on Tuesday and finished tied with Western Kentucky University for second place with a 54-hole total of 888. The Top-5 finish was the fourth in FMU’s last seven outings dating back to the spring portion of last season.

Mercer University registered the low team round on Tuesday and captured the team title with an 866 score. The remainder of the Top-5 included Jacksonville State University (898) in fourth and Georgia State University (899) in fifth.

Hartsville native Mitchell Vance led Francis Marion on Tuesday with a two-over-par 74. He tied for 15th in the players’ standings with a 224 total. He led all Patriot golfers on Tuesday with four birdies.

Garre tallied a final-round 78 and finished in fourth position at 216. His finish was the best of the North Myrtle Beach High School product’s collegiate career and his 216 score was one shy of his 54-hole low total.

Sellers carded a 76 on Tuesday and tied for fifth position at 218. It is the McBee High School product’s third career Top-5 finish.

Florence natives Pake June (78-74-78=230) and Michael Rials (85-84-80=249) rounded out the Patriot five-some with tied for 30th- and 60th-place showings respectively. Both are graduates of Trinity Collegiate School.

Landen Seiffert, a graduate of Florence Christian School, played as an independent and placed 59th with an 81-79-87=247 scorecard. This was his first intercollegiate event with the Patriot program.

Francis Marion will return to action this coming Saturday and Sunday at the Furman University Intercollegiate Tournament in Greenville.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mt. Olive 2

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE - Coker University field hockey fell to Mount Olive on Tuesday by a score of 2-0.

Coda Fisher and Falon Madden each had shots in the contest. Emma Reininga made eight saves in the contest.

The Cobras return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday to host Wingate in South Atlantic Conference action for a White Out and Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night.