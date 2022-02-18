LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Gonzalez delivers walk-off win for FMU baseball

Play will continue Saturday at the FMU Softball Stadium with four games: Mercy vs. Bloomsburg University at 11 a.m., FMU vs. Bloomsburg at 1 p.m., Mercy vs. Tusculum University at 3 p.m., and FMU vs. Tusculum at 5 p.m. Admission to all games is free.

Francis Marion improves to 5-6, while the Mavericks drop their season opener.

Junior Casey Kurent (3-1) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for FMU. The right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, all of them earned, on four hits, allowing one walk and striking out one. Junior Rachel Davis also made an impact in the circle for the Patriots, starting the ballgame and throwing 4 1/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Offensively, the Patriots were led by sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood, who went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI. Junior first baseman Savana Rosson went 3-for-4 with a home run, while senior outfielder Danielle Karacson recorded a home run, two walks and an RBI.