LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Gonzalez delivers walk-off win for FMU baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez delivered a run-scoring field’s choice line drive to left field in the bottom of the ninth to give Francis Marion University a 1-0 win over Belmont Abbey College on Friday in the Patriots’ inaugural Conference Carolinas baseball game.
Francis Marion (6-1, 1-0) and Belmont Abbey (7-3, 0-1) will conclude their weekend series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday. Admission to the twinbill in the Griffin Athletic Complex is free.
Sophomore Halton Hardy (2-0) earned the complete-game win for Francis Marion. The right-hander from Athens, Ga., went nine shutout innings, throwing only 95 pitches, giving up nine hits, one walk and striking out six.
FMU did not place a runner in scoring position until the ninth, and that was the first frame that saw multiple Patriots reach base. Senior center fielder Bill Hanna led off the decisive frame with a double just inside the third base bag. Senior right fielder Will Hardee was walked intentionally and senior left fielder Lex Tuten moved both runners up a base with a sacrifice bunt.
Senior third baseman Todd Mattox was walked intentionally to load the bases with one out. That extended his consecutive games streak of safely reaching base to 50 games, although his hitting streak was snapped at 18. Gonzalez then stepped to the plate and rifled an 0-2 pitch into left field to plate Hanna with the winning run. On the play, Mattox was ruled out for not touching second base and thus the fielder’s choice instead of a base hit to end the contest.
The Patriots were held to four hits − the double by Hanna and singles by Hardee, senior second baseman Tanner Wakefield and junior shortstop Naphis Llanos.
Tuten aided in the shutout win as he threw out the go-ahead run at home plate to end the top of the ninth following a two-out single.
Hardy stranded Belmont Abbey runners at first and third in the top of the second with an inning-ending strikeout. Another strikeout ended the fourth with runners on first and second. The Patriot defensive backed Hardy with two double plays.
Belmont Abbey junior righty Jason White (3-1) was the hard-luck loser as he allowed only the four hits, fanned four, and issued two walks. Sean Johnson and Connor Tucker led Belmont Abbey with two hits apiece.
SOFTBALL
FMU's Gerrald corrals Mavericks with RBI single
FLORENCE, S.C. – Graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald drilled an RBI single to left-center field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Francis Marion University claimed a walk-off 6-5 victory over Mercy College (N.Y.) on Friday in the opening game of the Raines Company Softball Classic.
Play will continue Saturday at the FMU Softball Stadium with four games: Mercy vs. Bloomsburg University at 11 a.m., FMU vs. Bloomsburg at 1 p.m., Mercy vs. Tusculum University at 3 p.m., and FMU vs. Tusculum at 5 p.m. Admission to all games is free.
Francis Marion improves to 5-6, while the Mavericks drop their season opener.
Junior Casey Kurent (3-1) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for FMU. The right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, all of them earned, on four hits, allowing one walk and striking out one. Junior Rachel Davis also made an impact in the circle for the Patriots, starting the ballgame and throwing 4 1/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Offensively, the Patriots were led by sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood, who went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI. Junior first baseman Savana Rosson went 3-for-4 with a home run, while senior outfielder Danielle Karacson recorded a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Rosson staked Francis Marion to a 1-0 advantage in the third inning with a two-out solo homer off the scoreboard in left field. After the Mavericks rallied to tie the ballgame in the top of the fifth, the Patriots came back to retake the lead in the bottom of the frame. Sophomore right fielder Katie Smith led off with a line-drive single to center and she circled the bases when the ball got pass the Mercy outfielder. Karacson followed with a solo shot over the left field wall, giving the Patriots a 3-1 lead.
The margin disappeared in the sixth inning when Mercy plated four runs to go up 5-3. The Patriots trimmed the deficit to 5-4 on an opposite field homer by Smallwood in the bottom of the sixth.
In the seventh, Karacson walked and Rosson singled. After freshman Angelle Siders pinch ran for Rosson, both runners moved up a base on sacrifice bunt by senior Janecia Hemingway. Junior shortstop Megan Matsil walked to load the bases and Smallwood walked to force in the tying run. After a pop out, Gerrald laced the first pitch she saw into the left-center field gap scoring Siders with the winning run.
Mercy reliever Angelina Oquendo (0-1) was tagged with the loss.
TRACK AND FIELD
Baker sets Coker record in men's pole vault event
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Coker University's men's track and field team competed at the University of South Carolina Indoor Open on Friday.
Luke Baker posted a new school record in the pole vault with a mark of 3.52 and a 16th-place finish.
Mahliqe Andrews also posted a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run in 1:59.69, while Arat Joanico-Gonzalez (third, 4:51.36) and Josh Zeigler (eighth, 5:02.18) each placed in the top 10 in the one mile run.
The Cobras return to action Feb. 25-26 at the South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. The meet begins at 10 a.m. from the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C., with live results available at www.cokercobras.com.
Coker women compete at USC Indoor Open
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Coker University's women's track and field team completed competition at the University of South Carolina Indoor Open on Friday.
Destiny Ingram posted a 14th-place finish in the 800-meter run in 2:31.30, while Catherine Cann (seventh, 6:19.66) and Kessler Cutchin (10th, 7:00.51) each placed in the top 10 in the one mile run. Jael Stauffer posted a 23rd-place finish in the long jump at 4.66 meters, while Ikia McCollough also finished 13th in the weight throw at 13.13 meters.
The Cobras return to action Saturday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. for the JDL DMR Invitational. Live stats for the meet will be available at www.cokercobras.com.