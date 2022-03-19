LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Gonzalez homer lifts FMU baseball to 6-5 win over Erskine

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez homered on the second pitch after play resumed following a rain delay to give Francis Marion University a 6-5 victory over Erskine College on Friday in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

Francis Marion improved to 14-9 overall and 4-6 in conference play.

Gonzalez, who finished the night 2-for-2, hit a 1-0 pitch from Erskine righty Parker Cassell (1-1) over the right-center field wall to snap a 5-5 deadlock. The hit came after a 30-minute rain delay.

Defensively, the Patriots then threw out two Flying Fleet runners on the base paths in the top of the eighth to help secure the win. FMU junior catcher Isaac Schuck threw out a pinch runner trying to steal second, and graduate student left fielder Lex Tuten threw out a runner trying to go from first to third on a single to left.

Two other Patriots joined Gonzalez with two hits: senior right fielder Will Hardee (2-for-4) and senior second baseman Tanner Wakefield (2-for-4).

Senior right-hander Reece Kleinhelter (2-1) was the beneficiary of the home run. He pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings in relief of starter Halton Hardy. Senior righty Nick Palumbo tossed two scoreless frames after the delay to earn his fifth save.

FMU senior third baseman Todd Mattox doubled in the first inning to extend his streak of safely reaching base to 66 games, dating back to the 2020 season. That hit was part of a three-run first frame for FMU that included a sacrifice fly by Gonzalez and a two-run single by Wakefield.

SOFTBALL

FMU splits with Lees-McRae

FLORENCE− Sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the first inning keyed Francis Marion University to a 7-3 victory over Lees-McRae College on Friday − handing the Patriots their first-ever Conference Carolinas softball win.

The Bobcats scored three runs in the top of the first inning in game two and held on for a 5-4 win and a split of the doubleheader, a game that featured a two-hour weather delay.

Smallwood finished the opener 2-for-3, while freshman designated player Emma Molberg also had two hits and drove in a run. Senior infielder Ashtyn Patterson went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Junior right-hander Rachel Davis (6-3) earned the win with 4 2/3 innings of work. She surrendered only two runs, both earned, on six hits, while walking two and striking out six. Senior righty Janecia Hemingway pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn her first save of 2022.