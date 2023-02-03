NEWBERRY, S.C. – Fifth-year outfielder Will Hardee picked up from his success last season by extending his hitting streak to 27 games, but Francis Marion University fell 8-3 to Newberry College on Friday in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion (0-1) will play again at Newberry on Saturday with the first pitch at 2 p.m. The Patriots then return for their home opener against Newberry on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Hardee’s hitting streak is currently third on the FMU all-time list behind Michael Bartell (30) from 1988-89 and Greg Phelps (34) from 2007-08.

Junior right-hander Landon Mills (0-1) made his debut for the Patriots, tossing two innings and collecting three strikeouts while taking the loss. Senior righty Austin Moore did throw two shutout innings, while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Junior outfielder Zack Summerville led the Patriots with two hits, including a double.

Francis Marion faced an 8-2 deficit in the eighth inning, when Hardee extended his hitting streak with a single through the left side of the infield to bring home Summerville.

The Wolves (1-0) scored five runs on four hits in the bottom of the third to build a 6-0 advantage. Newberry starter Joe LaFiora recorded six shutout innings, while allowing only one hit and fanning seven.

FMU rallied in the seventh when with the bases loaded, sophomore infielder Kollin Crepeau reached on a fielder’s choice and brought home Hardee. A throwing error by the Wolves then scored junior designated hitter Alex Elliott and advanced Crepeau to second and cutting the deficit to five runs. Newberry added an insurance tally in their next at-bat to go up 8-2.

MEN'S TENNIS

Newberry 4

Francis Marion 2

FLORENCE − Francis Marion University rallied from an early deficit, but lost to Newberry College 4-2 on Friday on the opening day of the City of Florence Men's Tennis Invitational Tournament.

Francis Marion (0-2) will face local-rival Coker University on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Cobras fell to 13th-ranked Lander University 4-0 in their match on Friday. FMU will play again on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Newberry (4-0) claimed the doubles point with wins at spots No. 1 and 2.

Francis Marion quickly erased that deficit as junior sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans was victorious at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1 and junior Liam Day won 6-3, 6-2 at the top spot.

FMU sophomore Martin Barbera lost a marathon 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-2 decision at No. 3 singles as the match was evened at 2-2. The Wolves then claimed a straight-sets win at No. 5 and a three-set victory at No. 4 to advance to the winners’ bracket.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 4

Bluefield State 0

FLORENCE – Led by senior Gabriel Karatantcheva, the Francis Marion University women’s tennis team captured its season opener with a 4-0 blanking of Bluefield State University on Friday on the opening day of the City of Florence Invitational Tournament.

Francis Marion (1-0) will play 25th-ranked Newberry College (4-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the semifinals. The Patriots will then play again on Saturday at 4 p.m. in either the championship match or the third-place match.

Wet weather earlier in the day pushed the starting time of Friday’s match back to the evening. Due to that fact, the two squads played singles competition first, and with FMU posting the required four points, the doubles matches were not played.

FMU won the top four singles matches in order with Karatantcheva claiming a 6-2, 6-3 win at No.1, freshman Chelsea Seidewitz won 6-3, 6-3 at No.2, junior Julie Martincova won 6-3, 6-4 at No.3, and sophomore Sophia Hansen was victorious 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) at No.4.