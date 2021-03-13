LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardee, Hegan power FMU baseball past Lander on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The bats of outfielders Will Hardee and Jack Hegan guided Francis Marion University to an 11-1 win over Lander University on Saturday afternoon in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.
The Patriots extended their winning streak to seven games and improved to 8-4 overall and 6-4 in the PBC, leapfrogging the Bearcats (9-5, 5-4) into 5th place. FMU will conclude its 11-game home stand Sunday with a doubleheader against Lander. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players with reserved tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.
FMU senior right-handed pitcher Daniel Twitty (2-0), a Sumter native, went six innings giving up six hits and only one run while striking out five. Junior righty Cory Poulsen logged his first save of the season with three innings of work. He allowed two hits and fanned three.
Graduate student Marshall Thompson (4-2) took the loss for the Bearcats.
Four Patriots registered multiple hits in the victory with Hardee leading the way at 3 for 5, scoring three runs and driving in two. Hegan went 3 for 4, also recording two RBI, while junior catcher Daulton Dabbs (2 for 2) homered and doubled, and second baseman Tanner Wakefield went 2 for 4, scoring twice and plating one run.
Francis Marion struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Hardee and Hegan both reached base on balls before a two-out Bearcat throwing error by shortstop Walker McDowell allowed Hardee to score from second. The Patriots added another run in the second. Junior catcher Mickey Skole reached base after being pegged by Thompson. Senior centerfielder Bill Hanna advanced Skole to second with a sacrifice bunt, before a two-out RBI-single by Hardee scored Skole from second.
The Bearcats notched their first and only run in the third thanks to a sacrifice fly by first baseman Mike Fitschen, but the Patriots responded adding two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, before exploding for five in the seventh.
The seventh-inning outburst included designated hitter Austin Moore plating one run with an RBI single to left field and Dabbs drilling a two-run home run over the left field wall, his first career long ball in a Patriot uniform. The hometown kid, Hardee, plated another run with his second RBI single of the game, while reigning PBC Player of the Week Todd Mattox hit a hardball to the third basemen, forcing a fielding error that allowed Hardee to score.
With a fourth-inning single, Mattox extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his streak of safely reaching base to 20 games dating back to last season. Hardee and senior first baseman Darius Nobles lengthened their hitting steaks to eight games each.
The Patriots added one more insurance run in the eighth, thanks to an RBI single by Wakefield.
Each of the first five runs score by FMU came with two outs.
The seven-game winning streak is the longest for the Patriots since the 2017 squad opened with 10 consecutive victories.
SOFTBALL
Coker 6-6
UVA Wise 5-0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University softball team swept UVA Wise in its home conference doubleheader on Saturday.
The Cobras won the first game 6-5 in nine innings and the second 6-0.
The Cobras scored two runs in the first inning of the opener to break the ice, with Alex Alverson stealing third and scoring on an errant throw before Chloe Pelham drove home Makayla Cuthbertson on a RBI single later in the inning.
Jessica McWhorter would continue the scoring in the second, with a single through the right side that scored Madison King to put the Cobras ahead 3-0. UVA Wise would plate three runs in the fourth to tie the game headed to the fifth. Coker would go back ahead 4-3 in the fifth on a RBI groundout by Pelham that scored Alverson, before UVA Wise would rally to tie the game at four.
UVA Wise took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth, before pushing the Cobras all the way to their final strike in the home half. Strike three to Mikalya Goodwin squirted away from the UVA Wise catcher, allowing Pelham to score from third to tie the game and Goodwin to reach base.
Coker held UVA Wise off the board in the top of the ninth, thanks to a key defensive play from King in center field to cut down a UVA Wise runner at third for the second out of the inning. The Cobras got their chance in the bottom of the ninth, after Mcwhorter's sacrifice bunt moved King to third with just one out.
King would later score the winning run on a UVA Wise wild pitch, capping the victory for the Cobras.
Alverson led the Cobras in game one with three hits and two runs scored, while Ava Jay also had two hits in the game. King also scored twice in the game, while Cuthbertson and Pelham each scored once. Pelham also drove in two runs, while McWhorter added one RBI.
Hannah Fisher (5-2) posted the win for Coker, tossing a complete game scattering four runs (three earned) on eight hits. She also walked four and struck out six.
In Game 2, Coker would strike first in the bottom of the second when an RBI triple from King scored Jay. Coker would add to its lead in the fourth with two long balls in the frame. Kayla Oswell launched a solo shot to left center, before King raced around the bases on a ball down the left field line for an inside-the-park home run that scored Goodwin.
Alverson would score in the fifth inning after turning a bunt single into a run on a UVA Wise throwing error, before King would reach on an error to score Bailey Douglas in the sixth to bring the game to its final score.
Douglas and King each had two hits, while King drove in three runs. Oswell had one RBI and six different Cobras scored in the game.
Jordyn Goodman (2-1) earned the win for Coker, tossing a complete-game shutout while scattering two hits and notching one strikeout.
The Cobras will travel to Queens (N.C.) on Wednesday for a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader. First pitch is set for 2 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
TENNIS
FMU women top Young Harris 5-2; men fall 4-3
FLORENCE, S.C. – Buoyed by strong play at the top of the line-up, Francis Marion University defeated Young Harris College 5-2 on Saturday in Peach Belt Conference women’s tennis action.
In men’s play, the Mountain Lions escaped with a narrow 4-3 win over FMU as the match came down to the final singles position.
Both Francis Marion squads will host Lander University on March 20 at noon on the Kassab Courts.
In Saturday’s women’s match, FMU (3-6, 1-2) captured the doubles point with victories at spots No. 1 and 2. Sophomore Hermon Mikael and freshman Viktoria Leth were victorious 6-2 at the top position and junior Eva Zannier and sophomore Gabriel Karatantcheva won by the identical score at No.2.
Francis Marion clinched the match by winning each of the top four singles contests: Mikael at No. 1 (6-4, 6-1), Leth at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), Zannier at No. 3 (6-4, 6-2), and Karatantcheva at No.4 (6-0, 6-1). Leth remains unbeaten (8-0) in singles play as a Patriot, while Mikael is 7-2 this season.
In men’s action, despite graduate student Mauricio Guerrero and freshman Leonel Gonzalez earning a marathon 7-6 (10-8) win at No. 2 doubles, the Mountain Lions earned the doubles point with victories in the other two matches.
Young Harris quickly upped its advantage to 3-0 with a pair of singles wins, before Francis Marion mounted a valiant comeback. Gonzalez won at No. 3 singles by scores of 6-3, 6-4 and Guerrero captured a 6-4, 7-5 victory at No. 2. FMU freshman Adam Ernberg then knotted the match at 3-3 with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No.5 singles, but the Mountain Lions registered the deciding win at No. 6 singles by a 6-3, 6-2 tally.
Coker men beat Newberry; women swept
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's tennis took down Newberry for a South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday by a score of 6-1.
The Cobra women's tennis team fell to Newberry by a score of 7-0.
Coker's men swept three doubles matches for the doubles point, before winning five out of six singles matches on the day.
Carlos Pinedo and Isaac MacMillan defeated Ignacio Garcia and Marcel Schomburg 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, before Justus Lehmann and Sean Keane shut out Stratas Anastopoulo 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Luis de Vuyst and Thibaut Decaluwe went on to shut out Adam Black and Enzo Blavignat 6-0 at No. 3.
Lehmann would defeat Blavignat 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, before Pindedo defeated Schomburg 6-3, 7-6 at No. 2. Keane swept Anastopoulo in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, before Decaluwe defeated Luke Layton in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 singles. De Vuyst would also win over Black in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.
The Cobras are back on the courts on Tuesday to take on Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for 1 p.m. from the Coker Tennis Courts.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Wingate 22
Coker 0
WINGATE, N.C.- The Coker University women's lacrosse team fell at Wingate 22-0 in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday.
Joy Johnson, Shelby Hughes and Abby Kellner recorded one ground ball apiece. Alexis Zegan caused one turnover. Kellner finished the game with six saves.
The Cobras are back in action on Wednesday as they travel to No. 6 Queens (N.C.) for a South Atlantic Conference matchup at 7 p.m. Video and live stats will be available at www.cokercobras.com.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Coker 16
North Greenville 15
TIGERVILLE, S.C. - Junior midfielder Jason McNeany and senior goalkeeper Chris Hagy each eclipsed a career milestone in Coker's thrilling 16-15 win over North Greenville on Saturday.
Coker took a 2-0 lead less than three minutes into the game on unassisted goals from Ethan Irizarry and Richie Timothee, before North Greenville tied the game just past the six-minute mark of the quarter. The Cobras would take a 3-2 lead with seven minutes to go in the first when Andrew Dappen scored from Cal Gibson, before North Greenville would take a 4-3 lead with two goals in the final six minutes of the quarter.
Timothee would tie the game at four with his second goal of the quarter with a minute and a half to play in the frame. The game was tied at four after 15 minutes.
North Greenville scored just 18 seconds into the second quarter, before the Cobras went on a four-goal run to take an 8-5 lead four and a half minutes in. Joe Venazio scored from Matt Murphy, before the two connected again just over a minute later. Henry Haskett got in on the scoring with a man-up goal from Venazio, before Dappen scored unassisted.
North Greenville would get back within two with a goal with five minutes to play in the frame, before Murphy would score an unassisted man-up goal with two and a half minutes to play in the period. After a North Greenville goal to get back within two, Venazio scored with under a minute to play in the second to put the Cobras ahead 10-7 at the half.
Coker would score the first two goals of the third quarter to go up 12-7, starting with a man-up goal from Venazio assisted by Murphy 33 seconds into the period. Irizarry would follow less than 90 seconds later with a man-up goal assisted by Venazio. North Greenville would counter with back-to-back goals five minutes into the period to get back within three, before Coker would score the final two goals of the period to take a 14-9 lead to the fourth.
Murphy scored unassisted with just over nine minutes to play in the quarter, before Dappen scored unassisted with two minutes to play in the frame.
North Greenville would open the fourth quarter with three consecutive goals to get back within two, before Irizarry would break up the momentum with an unassisted man-down goal with nine and a half minutes to play. North Greenville would go on another three-goal run to tie the game at 15 with two minutes to play, before some unassisted heroics by Irizarry put the Cobras ahead for good with a goal with 46 seconds left.
Irizarry and Venazio each netted four goals in the victory, while Dappen recorded a hat trick and Murphy and Timothee each scored twice. Haskett also contributed one goal in the win. Murphy dished out four assists in the game, while Venazio added two and Gibson also helped on one Coker goal. McNeany led the Cobras with seven ground balls on his way to passing Josh Smith (178, 2013-16) and becoming the program's all-time career ground balls leader (181).
Irizarry and James Brugger each picked up four ground balls in the game, while four other Cobras each collected two and six others each scooped up one. Irizarry also registered a team-high three caused turnovers, while Stephen Sperbeck and Brugger each recorded two and three others each caused one.
Hagy (2-2) earned the win for the Cobras between the pipes, making 18 saves. Hagy also became the second player in program history to record 400 career saves, currently sitting in second on the all-time career saves list (403) behind Tim Ryan (474, 2012-15).
Coker (2-2) is back in action on Wednesday to host Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action. Opening face-off is set for 4 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.