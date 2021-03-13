LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardee, Hegan power FMU baseball past Lander on Saturday

UVA Wise took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth, before pushing the Cobras all the way to their final strike in the home half. Strike three to Mikalya Goodwin squirted away from the UVA Wise catcher, allowing Pelham to score from third to tie the game and Goodwin to reach base.

Coker held UVA Wise off the board in the top of the ninth, thanks to a key defensive play from King in center field to cut down a UVA Wise runner at third for the second out of the inning. The Cobras got their chance in the bottom of the ninth, after Mcwhorter's sacrifice bunt moved King to third with just one out.

King would later score the winning run on a UVA Wise wild pitch, capping the victory for the Cobras.

Alverson led the Cobras in game one with three hits and two runs scored, while Ava Jay also had two hits in the game. King also scored twice in the game, while Cuthbertson and Pelham each scored once. Pelham also drove in two runs, while McWhorter added one RBI.

Hannah Fisher (5-2) posted the win for Coker, tossing a complete game scattering four runs (three earned) on eight hits. She also walked four and struck out six.