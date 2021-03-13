LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardee, Hegan power FMU baseball past Lander

North Greenville scored just 18 seconds into the second quarter, before the Cobras went on a four-goal run to take an 8-5 lead four and a half minutes in. Joe Venazio scored from Matt Murphy, before the two connected again just over a minute later. Henry Haskett got in on the scoring with a man-up goal from Venazio, before Dappen scored unassisted.

North Greenville would get back within two with a goal with five minutes to play in the frame, before Murphy would score an unassisted man-up goal with two and a half minutes to play in the period. After a North Greenville goal to get back within two, Venazio scored with under a minute to play in the second to put the Cobras ahead 10-7 at the half.

Coker would score the first two goals of the third quarter to go up 12-7, starting with a man-up goal from Venazio assisted by Murphy 33 seconds into the period. Irizarry would follow less than 90 seconds later with a man-up goal assisted by Venazio. North Greenville would counter with back-to-back goals five minutes into the period to get back within three, before Coker would score the final two goals of the period to take a 14-9 lead to the fourth.

Murphy scored unassisted with just over nine minutes to play in the quarter, before Dappen scored unassisted with two minutes to play in the frame.