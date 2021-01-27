LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Harkins honored, FMU softball picked 5th in preseason poll

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team has been picked to finish fifth in the race for the 2021 Peach Belt Conference crown according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll while FMU sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins has been named to the preseason All-Conference squad.

Francis Marion will open its 2021 schedule on Feb. 6 with a road doubleheader at the University of Mount Olive. The Patriots will play their home opener the following day at 1 p.m. against Converse College.

The University of North Georgia was tabbed as the favorite with the Nighthawks receiving nine of 11 first-place votes and 99 total points. Young Harris College was second with 89 points and the remaining two first-place votes while Columbus State University (76) was third, followed by Flagler College (68) and Francis Marion (55).

Harkins was one of 10 PBC players named to the preseason squad. The Waxhaw, N.C., native started all 27 games last spring behind the plate for the Patriots. She ranked third in NCAA Division II and led the Peach Belt with 34 runs batted in while also leading the league in triples (4) and tying for the league lead in total bases (52).