LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Harkins honored, FMU softball picked 5th in preseason poll

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team has been picked to finish fifth in the race for the 2021 Peach Belt Conference crown according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll while FMU sophomore catcher Sarah Harkins has been named to the preseason All-Conference squad.
Francis Marion will open its 2021 schedule on Feb. 6 with a road doubleheader at the University of Mount Olive. The Patriots will play their home opener the following day at 1 p.m. against Converse College.
The University of North Georgia was tabbed as the favorite with the Nighthawks receiving nine of 11 first-place votes and 99 total points. Young Harris College was second with 89 points and the remaining two first-place votes while Columbus State University (76) was third, followed by Flagler College (68) and Francis Marion (55).
Harkins was one of 10 PBC players named to the preseason squad. The Waxhaw, N.C., native started all 27 games last spring behind the plate for the Patriots. She ranked third in NCAA Division II and led the Peach Belt with 34 runs batted in while also leading the league in triples (4) and tying for the league lead in total bases (52).
Harkins batted .341 with seven doubles, three home runs, a.634 slugging percentage, a .439 on-base percentage and six stolen bases. She allowed only 18 stolen bases in the Patriots’ 27 contests, and was named the PBC Freshman of the Week on March 3 of 2020.
In addition to Harkins, FMU head coach Stacey Vallee welcomes back nine other returnees from last year’s 24-3 squad that was listed among the other schools receiving votes in the final 2020 National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 poll. The 27-game mark represented the program’s best start to a season since the 2003 campaign. Among the returnees are seven of eight position starters, the designated hitter and two pitchers.
Trio of Coker men's lacrosse players earn preseason conference honors
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse was picked sixth in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll announced Wednesday.
Also, senior midfielder Ethan Irizarry was named to the Preseason All-Conference First Team while junior attack Joe Venazio and senior defenseman James Brugger were selected to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team.
Sixth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne topped the poll with 10 first-place votes and 110 points while No. 9 Limestone was picked second with 100 points follow by No. 14 Wingate in third with 90 points and the remaining first-place vote.
The Cobras played to a 6-2 record last spring prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cobras won four of the final five games, going on a four-game non-conference winning streak in the process.
Coker returns the majority of their offensive production in 2021, as well as several starting defensemen and experience in goal.
Irirzarry was a Preseason All-Conference selection a season ago as a junior. He started all eight games and totaled 23 goals and eight assists for 31 points, and also recorded his 100th career point against No. 12 Queens (N.C.). He also picked up 31 ground balls and caused seven turnovers.
Venazio was a Preseason All-Conference selection a season ago as a sophomore. Venazio led the team in goals (23) and assists (17) for a team-high 40 points. He also registered his 100th career point at Montevallo and was named SAC AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week twice.
On the national level, Venazio was named to the USILA D2 Team of the Week for Feb. 17-23. He also totaled 27 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers on the season.
Brugger totaled 12 ground balls and seven caused turnovers on the season while starting in all eight games. This is Brugger's first career Preseason All-Conference selection.
The Cobras open the 2021 season at No. 10 Mount Olive on Feb. 10. Opening faceoff is set for 4 p.m.
Coker women's lacrosse picked 10th in SAC preseason poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. − The Coker University women's lacrosse team was picked 10th in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll announced Wednesday.
Last year, the Cobras were 2-3 overall and 0-1 in SAC play before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coker averaged 9.8 goals and 20 shots per game in those five games.
Interim coach Marabeth "Marty" Durden enters into her second season with the team. The Cobras return 17 players from last season's roster. Offensively, the Cobras return Hannah Shuren who led the team with 21 points and 11 assists and Meagan Gallagher who led the team in goals with 12.
Olivia Fladung and Quyntessa Tyson shared the team lead in ground balls with 18, while Alexis Zegan led the Cobras in caused turnovers with 23. Fladung and Abby Kellner combined for 54 saves between the pipes.
Coker will kick off the season at home against Barton on Feb. 17. The game is set for 4 p.m.