LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Knox set to join FMU men

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men's basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced the addition of 6-foot-0 point guard Zy’Kee Knox of Hartsville and 6-foot-6 small forward Chandler O’Bannon of North Augusta to the FMU program for the 2022-23 season.

Knox is a product of Hartsville High School, where he helped the Red Foxes to a 19-9 overall record, while averaging 7.1 points, 3.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game. He earn All-Region accolades as a senior.

“Zy’Kee is a young local player who shows great promise,” Edwards said. “An exceptional athlete, he can help the Patriots on the defensive end of the floor immediately.”

O’Bannon attended Fox Creek High School, where he led his squad to a 21-9 overall record. He averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game for the Predators. O’Bannon earned Class 3A All-State and All-Region recognition, and was a SCBCA North/South All-Star selection.

“Chandler is another incoming freshman from South Carolina. Long and lanky, he will be able to play multiple positions for us.”

Francis Marion completed its 2021-22 season with a 13-15 overall mark in FMU's first season as a Conference Carolinas member. The Patriots welcome six newcomers and eight returnees to the roster this upcoming season.

FMU volleyball adds

Florida transfer

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University women’s volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced that 5-foot-10 middleblocker and opposite hitter De’Asia Hill of Quincy, Fla., will join the Patriot program this fall after transferring from Saint Leo University.

She will have three years to play at FMU.

After being redshirted during the COVID-shortened and delayed 2020 season, Hill appeared in 10 matches for the Lions last fall. She averaged 1.28 kills and 0.44 blocks per set and posted a .203 hitting percentage.

She is a prep product of the Florida State University School, where she led her team in blocks for three seasons, and was the recipient of the A.C.E. Award as a sophomore.

“We are very thrilled to have De’Asia be the final signee of our 2022 class,” Baufield-Edwards said. “De’Asia and I have had some pretty lengthy conversations about what our program expectations are and how she will fit into that mold. She understands where our program is headed and is excited to get to campus in August.

“Coming to us from the Sunshine State Conference, she has seen a tremendous amount of very good volleyball and the level that it takes to win championships. Having that competitive spirit added to our culture will continue to move us in the right direction. She is still fairly new to the game with her introduction to volleyball being in the 10th grade. Her athletic ability and her willingness to work hard will be a great addition to our program.”

Hill will be the ninth newcomer to join the FMU program that posted a 21-11 record last year, won the Conference Carolinas East Division and tournament championships, and advanced to the NCAA Division II national tournament.

Coker women's lacrosse

receives multiple honors

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - The Coker University women's lacrosse team was named a 2022 Division II Academic Honor Squad by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA), while four players were named to the Division II Academic Honor Roll.

The Academic Honor Squad honors programs of all NCAA divisions and NAIA that post a team grade point average of 3.2 or better for the 2021-22 academic year. The Cobras earned a 3.22 team GPA for the year.

Amanda Arguello, Olivia Fladung, Joy Johnson and Abby Kellner were each named to the Division II Academic Honor Roll for Coker.

Coker Women's Lacrosse also landed 12 student-athletes on the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Coker baseball earns

academic recognition

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Coker University baseball team earned the 2021-22 Team Academic Excellence Award, announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

To be eligible for the award, a team must post between at 3.0 and a 4.0 team grade point average. The Cobras finished the season with a 3.26 team GPA.

Coker Baseball also landed 26 players on the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.