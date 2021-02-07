LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Vance powers Patriots to sixth place at Raines Company Intercollegiate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sophomore Mitchell Vance paced the Francis Marion University golf team, finishing 5-under par (69-69-73=211) and tied for seventh place at the Raines Company Intercollegiate on Sunday (Feb. 7).
The Patriots finished sixth with rounds of 281-276-295=852 and 12-under par — its third Top-10 finish of the season.
The team's 852 and 12-under par score marks the lowest three-round total in Francis Marion golf history. The previous low three-round total was 858, 6-under par by the 2013-14 squad at the FMU Spring Hill Suites Intercollegiate — also held at the Country Club of South Carolina.
Vance followed up his back-to-back career-low rounds of 69, with a round of 1-over par 73 on Sunday. The former Hartsville High standout played par 3’s at 3-under par and tallied 11 birdies over the two days. His three-round total of 211 and 5-under par is a career-low and is the fourth-best individual three-round total in school history. His seventh-place showing is also his best as a Patriot.
Junior Grant Sellers, a McBee native, was next among the Patriots with rounds of 68-74-72=214 (2-under par), placing him in a tie for 14th place. He also played the par 3’s at 3-under par, and tallied 39 pars and nine birdies over the two days.
He was followed by junior McClure Thompson, a Little River native, who finished 1-over par (75-68-74=217) and tied for 24th place. Thompson logged 12 birdies over the two days of play. Juniors Casper Kennedy (71-69-78=218) and Pierre de Caevel (73-70-78=219) and senior John Burghardt (73-70-79=222) rounded out the Patriots squad. Kennedy led the Patriots with a team-high 14 birdies.
Senior Jacob Morris and junior Grainger Howle, a Darlington native, competed as individuals for the Patriots. Morris finished tied for 24th place at 217 and 1-over par (71-73-73). Howle finished tied for 34th position at 220, 4-over par (72-70-78).
Middle Tennessee State took home the team title at 30-under par to secure a 1-shot victory over Kennesaw State. Kennesaw State’s Connor Coffee claimed medalist honors at 15-under par 201 (65-71-65). The Owls, led by Coffee, fired a 16-under-par 272 team tally on Sunday to nearly catch the Blue Raiders.
The Patriots will tee off next when they host the Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate at Palmetto Hall Golf & Country Club, Feb. 22-23, on Hilton Head Island.
SOFTBALL
Draine gets first win as Coker splits
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University softball team split its first doubleheader of the season against Augusta University on Sunday, winning the first game 2-0 and losing the second game 8-0.
The victory marked the first career win for coach Dr. Mackenzie Draine.
Chloe Pelham got the scoring started in Game 1 by launching the first pitch of the season she saw over the left field fence to give the Cobras a 1-0 lead in the first. That would be the only scoring until Madison King brought home Pelham with a RBI single in the fourth. The Cobras defense and pitching efforts extinguished several Jaguars offensive threats in the game to come way with the shutout.
Four different Cobras recorded hits in the game, while Pelham scored both runs. Hannah Fisher (1-0) picked up the win in game one, hurling five innings of shutout ball allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three. Jordyn Goodman picked up her first save of the season, firing two innings allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one.
In Game 2, Augusta came back to win 8-0. Kelsi Scott, Makayla Cuthbertson and Pelham each recorded hits in the game for Coker.
Coker returns to the diamond Monday to host North Greenville in non-conference action. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.