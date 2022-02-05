LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hemingway helps FMU softball split with West Chester

FLORENCE, S.C. − Senior Janecia Hemingway collected five hits, drove in five runs and registered the win in the circle in the opening game as Francis Marion University split a season-opening softball doubleheader with ninth-ranked West Chester University on Saturday.

The Patriots won the first game 10-5 before dropping a heart-breaking 13-12 decision in 10 innings in the nightcap.

In Saturday’s opener, Hemingway (1-1) got the win as the right-hander went four innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, and striking out two. Junior Casey Kurent pitched the final three innings to earn her first save as a Patriot.

In addition to her four hits in game one, Hemingway had a double and three RBI to lead the Patriots. Sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood put together a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Sophomore first baseman Grace Trautman also contributed for Francis Marion, putting together one hit while adding a walk and an RBI.