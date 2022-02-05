LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hemingway helps FMU softball split with West Chester

FLORENCE, S.C. − Senior Janecia Hemingway collected five hits, drove in five runs and registered the win in the circle in the opening game as Francis Marion University split a season-opening softball doubleheader with ninth-ranked West Chester University on Saturday.
The Patriots won the first game 10-5 before dropping a heart-breaking 13-12 decision in 10 innings in the nightcap.
In Saturday’s opener, Hemingway (1-1) got the win as the right-hander went four innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, and striking out two. Junior Casey Kurent pitched the final three innings to earn her first save as a Patriot.
In addition to her four hits in game one, Hemingway had a double and three RBI to lead the Patriots. Sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood put together a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Sophomore first baseman Grace Trautman also contributed for Francis Marion, putting together one hit while adding a walk and an RBI.
The Patriots got on the board immediately, scoring three times first frame, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Hemingway. After the Golden Rams scored twice in the second, FMU expanded its advantage in the third when senior outfielder Danielle Karacson came across on a sacrifice fly by Smallwood.
Francis Marion went up 8-2 in the fourth, scoring four runs, including a two-run double by Smallwood.
The Golden Rams crept to within 8-5, but Francis Marion added some insurance in the sixth. The Patriots pushed across two runs when a single from Trautman scored junior infielder Megan Matsil and sophomore Katie Smith.
In the second contest, the Golden Rams stranded the tying and potential winning runs on base in the last of the tenth to secure a wild 13-12 victory. The game lasted 3:41 and featured a combined 25 runs and 31 base hits.
Hemingway took the loss in relief in Game 2 as she pitched the final 4 1/3 innings. Junior righty Rachel Davis started for the Patriots, while junior Savana Rosson also pitched in relief.
At the plate, the Patriots were led by Karacson, who went 4-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI. Hemingway finished 1-for-3 with a double, three walks and two RBI, while Smallwood added two hits with a double and two RBI.
Trailing 6-0 entering the last of the third, FMU rallied with four runs in the third and three in the fifth to go ahead 7-6. The third inning featured a two-run double off the bat of Matsil.
WCU went back ahead with two runs in the top of the fifth, but FMU knotted the game at 8-8 when graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald scored on an outfield error in the bottom of the frame.
After a scoreless sixth inning, both teams scored single tallies in each of the seventh, eighth, and ninth frames. A two-run double by WCU first baseman Trisha Kopintez in the top of the tenth staked the Golden Rams to a 13-11 advantage. FMU answered with an RBI-single by Smallwood to draw withing 13-12, but despite having two runners on and no outs, the Patriots were unable to push across the tying run.
West Chester sophomore southpaw Summer Williams picked up the game-two win, as she pitched the final 1.1 innings. Kopinetz finished the twinbill with four hits and five RBIs.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Lincoln Memorial 79
Coker 65
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team battled, but fell to No. 16/18 Lincoln Memorial on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 79-65.
Jordan Jones led the way for Coker with a game- and career-high 24 points while Williams Onyeodi and Glenn Bynum Jr. each added 15. Raymond Bellamy had six rebounds and Jones dished out a team-high four assists.
The Cobras return to the floor Monday at UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lincoln Memorial 72
Coker 56
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's basketball dropped its South Atlantic Conference tilt to visiting Lincoln Memorial on Saturday by a score of 72-56.
Ashauntee Nelson led the Cobras with 14 points while Saquita Joyner added 12 and Hope Richardson contributed 11. Richardson led the way in the rebounding effort with seven board, while Joyner finished with six.
The Cobras travel to UVA Wise on Monday in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.